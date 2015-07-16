All Of The Moments You Need To See From The 2015 ESPY Awards

Tonight’s ESPY Awards is sure to go down in the history books as one of the most emotional, but it’s been worth our hearts being so touched.

There have been plenty of laughs as there have been tears, and so many incredible sports stars are being honored as they deserve for their high achievements.

From Caitlyn Jenner‘s courage, to Devon Still accepting an award for his daughter Leah, there are many moments that we can all learn from, and look up to.

See some of the best moments from tonight’s awards below.

Joel McHale opens up the 2015 ESPYs with a monologue that has cameos from Mo’Ne Davis, Russell Wilson, and jockey Victor Espinoza.

Ronda Rousey took a pretty big shot at Floyd Mayweather after winning the Best Fighter award, spilling on the red carpet, “I wonder how Floyd feels about being beat by a woman for once.” Yikes.

Devon Still shares the incredible journey of his 5-year-old daughter Leah Still’s battle with cancer. He accepted the Jimmy V. Perseverance Award on behalf of her, which was presented to him by LeBron James. There was probably not a dry eye in the house.

Caitlyn Jenner finally received her Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2015 ESPYs, with the support of her whole family, the Kardashians and Jenners, in the crowd.

Although Rob Kardashian was not in attendance, all of Caitlyn’s other children and step-children came to the awards to support her for her big night.

Ben Affleck presented Derek Jeter with the Icon Award.

LeBron James wins the Best Champion Performance Award and made a great acceptance speech.

Stephen Curry earned the award for Best Male Athlete, after earning the MVP this past NBA season.

He also got to honor Lauren Hill earlier in the evening, with a special 2015 ESPN Award.

