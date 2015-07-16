CLOSE
National
Home

From Devon & Leah Still To Caitlyn Jenner — The Most Emotional Moments At The 2015 ESPYs

Leave a comment

This sports year has been filled with some pretty emotional moments, but nothing was more memorable than the courage, love, and faith shown at last night’s 2015 ESPY Awards.

Hosted by comedian Joel McHale, the show honored sports’ biggest and brightest stars. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, the USA women’s soccer team, and MMA fighter Ronda Rousey took home awards, but there were other winners that shined bright on and off their respected playing fields.

Here are some of the show’s biggest and most emotional moments:

ESPYS

Source: GETTY / Getty

First, there was Mo’ne Davis, who won the “Best Breakthrough Athlete” award. The 14-year-old led her team to victory in the 2014 Little League World Series, in which she was also the first African-American girl to play. While accepting her award, the teen thanked her parents and sent love to all of her fans.

ESPYS

Source: GETTY / Getty

Basketball star and army veteran Danielle Green’s story is an American tale. After playing five years as a point guard at Notre Dame, she went on to serve her country in Iraq. During her tour, Green lost her arm from the elbow down in an explosion from a rocket-propelled grenade. Returning home, she received a Purple Heart and displayed elegance by accepting the Pat Tillman Award last night. Green challenged many in her acceptance speech to find their purpose in life.

For The Win reports: “If my story leaves you with one thing tonight, I hope it leaves you with a challenge,” she shared. “Ask yourself: What’s my purpose? What’s my passion? What do I want my legacy to be? How can I live as a full human being?” She added, “We can all find ways to support the people around us. We can all find a purpose on this Earth larger than yourself.”

After getting her Masters in counseling, the 38-year-old is now assisting military veterans. #BlackGirlMagic.

One of the most talked about moments of the evening was Caitlyn Jenner‘s speech for the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. Caitlyn — formally Bruce — touched on how sports were a driving force for her courage and urged other athletes to use their platform to inspire. Jenner has become voice in the transgender community since announcing her transition with Diane Sawyer in May. She will also share more of her story on the docuseries I Am Cait, set to premiere on E! on July 26.

Jenner showed love to her Kardashian-Jenner clique, her mother, and pressed the need for everyone to be themselves, no matter the scrutiny they face.

“Trans people deserve something vital: They deserve your respect,” Jenner said. “If you want to call me names, make jokes, doubt my intentions, go ahead, because the reality is, I can take it. But for the thousands of kids out there, coming to terms with being true to who they are, they shouldn’t have to take it. It’s about what happens from here,” Jenner concluded. “It’s not just about one person. It’s about thousands of people. It’s not just about me. It’s about all of us accepting one another.”

Jenner’s speech became a trending topic, but there was also another moment than drove everyone to tears…

Leah Still

Source: Getty / Getty

Devon Still accepted the Jimmy V Perseverance Award on behalf of his 4-year-old daughter, Leah. After being diagnosed with cancer last year, Leah’s journey and strength won over America’s hearts. The Bengals player began his speech by discussing how Leah’s diagnosis turned their world upside down. No matter the troubles and pain chemo and radiation brought his daughter, she stayed strong — #LeahStrong that is — inspiring Devon not to turn to vices like drinking.

“You know, on TV I look like a hero. I look like I’m saving the day, but honestly y’all are the real heroes,” Still said. “For every child out there that’s battling cancer … y’all are the real heroes. I am here today to let y’all know, as long as I have this platform I’m going to continue to fight for you.”

Leah was unable to attend the show, but thanked everyone in an adorable video message. “Sorry I couldn’t be there everybody, but thank you for supporting me while I beat out cancer,” said Leah. “Hey LeBron, hey daddy.”

Check out Devon’s touching speech below.

See the night’s biggest winners here.

SOURCE: For The Win, Yahoo Sports | VIDEO CREDIT: NDN, YouTube 

SEE ALSO:

ESPY Awards 2015: The Night’s Big Winners

From Stuart Scott To Drake’s Mean Manny Pacquiao, Relive The 10 Best ESPY Moments Ever

Russell Wilson and Ciara ESPYS

Catch All The Action From The 2015 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

29 photos Launch gallery

Catch All The Action From The 2015 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

Continue reading Catch All The Action From The 2015 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

Catch All The Action From The 2015 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

The 2015 ESPY Awards have kicked off in star-studded style! From NFL giant Odell Beckham, Jr. to this year's "It" couple Russell Wilson and Ciara, check out all of the red carpet arrivals right here. From Stuart Scott To Drake’s Mean Manny Pacquiao, Relive The 10 Best ESPY Moments Ever Dallas Cowboys Offer Dez Bryant $12.83 Million A Year The First Photo Of Steph & Ayesha Curry’s New Baby Girl Will Melt Your Heart 7 Reasons Serena Williams Is The Most Dominant Athlete Of Our Time  

From Devon & Leah Still To Caitlyn Jenner — The Most Emotional Moments At The 2015 ESPYs was originally published on newsone.com

2015 ESPY Awards , caitlyn jenner , Devon Still , Leah Still , Mo’Ne Davis , sports

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close