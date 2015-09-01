CLOSE
National
Home

Donnie McClurkin Shares Message To Fans Who Supported Him Through Rumors, Depression & Surgery

Leave a comment
Donnie Mclurkin

Source: Press Photo / Headshot

Last year, about this time we helped to clarify a few cancer stories  that were circulating by going directly to Donnie McClurkin in our story Donnie McClurkin Answers Throat Cancer Rumors.

Well, Donnie has more joyful news to share in this lovely new note he wrote:

1 yr ago, today, I had a vocal surgery that’s left me somewhat vocally challenged…precancerous scar tissue removed and left depression and fear because of my damaged cords and inability to sing as I used to. …but real friends like Shelley Brazley, Lance Williams, Terrell Middleton and a few others were at my side from surgery til recuperation I’m grateful) and real ppl like YOU ALL…who prayed for me and never mentioned how compromised my voice has sounded…BUT ENCOURAGED ME and prayed…and Loved me!!! THANK YOU ALL!

After this long vocal battle , I’m recording at home in a wonderful worship were ..to the glory of God!

See you all in Prayer!

Thanks bishop Jakes, FRED Hammond, Kelly Price, Lance Williams, Terrell Middleton! Yolanda Adams…you and Shirley Caesar and @Zacardicortez jumped in (and my nephew, Kirk Franklin) to help me sing through my struggle… And ALL OF YOU AROUND THE WORLD…it’s great having such a GREAT family

What a wonderful bit of news to share!

God’s mercy has been in abundance in his family. Read Christ’s Hand Saves Andrea And Louis Mellini From Horrible Car Crash  and  see how God’s hand  saved Donnie’s  sister Andrea’s life this summer.

Don’t miss:

Great Voices In Gospel

9 photos Launch gallery

Great Voices In Gospel

Continue reading Great Voices In Gospel

Great Voices In Gospel

 

 

Donnie McClurkin Shares Message To Fans Who Supported Him Through Rumors, Depression & Surgery was originally published on elev8.com

donnie mcclurkin

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close