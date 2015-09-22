Melanie Fiona Lends Her Talent & Charm To Hyundai Hope On Wheels

September not only marks the commencement of fall, but also it is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. And to help raise awareness for the issue, one of the biggest automotive brands in the world has teamed up with superstar singer Melanie Fiona.

In honor of this commemorative month, South Korean automotive brand Hyundai Motor Company announced it will award $10.5 million in research grants to hospitals across the U.S. during September.

Only four percent of all federal cancer research funding is designated for pediatric cancer. As a result, Hyundai Motor Company created Hyundai Hope On Wheels. Its mission is to raise awareness for childhood cancer, donate life-saving research funds and celebrate the lives of children affected by this disease.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels has a number of celebrities involved in the cause including two-time Grammy award-winner Fiona. The songstress serves as a Celebrity Hope Ambassador. Fiona was announced as a Celebrity Hope Ambassador in March, since then she has been passionate about her coveted role.

“Melanie Fiona embodies what the Hyundai Hope On Wheels organization looks for in an ambassador,” said Zafar Brooks, Executive Director of Hyundai Hope On Wheels. “Her captivating voice and robust presence adds another element as we continue to increase awareness for the program. We congratulate Melanie on her participation in this year’s momentous launch and thank her for lending a hand to this significant cause.”

Since the inception of the brand’s non-profit organization in 1998, Hyundai Motor Company has raised millions of dollars for pediatric cancer research. To date, the organization has funded $100 million in lifetime funding to childhood cancer research.

Fiona expressed how honored she is to represent the organization. She said, “As a performer it’s imperative to give a voice to worthy causes, and I’m honored to help the issue of childhood cancer be heard at this year’s Hyundai Hope on Wheels kick-off event.

“It’s remarkable that in its 17th year of fighting the battle against childhood cancer, Hope on Wheels shows no sign of slowing when it comes to finding a cure through groundbreaking research. We can all agree, one child fighting cancer is one child too many.”

In April, Fiona made her debut appearance as a Hyundai Hope On Wheels Celebrity Hope Ambassador during the 2015 national grant program announcement at the Jacob Javits Center. The Canadian native performed a number of her chart-topping hits.

In addition to Fiona, Emmy Award-winning journalist and TV personality Rocsi Diaz was also tapped by the organization to serve as a Celebrity Hope Ambassador. Both Fiona and Diaz were presented with awards at the Jacob Javits Center for their dedication and service to the fight against pediatric cancer.

To see how you can join Fiona and Diaz and take a stand against childhood cancer visit http://www.hyundaihopeonwheels.org/

Check out the organization’s PSA below.

Melanie Fiona Lends Her Talent & Charm To Hyundai Hope On Wheels was originally published on hellobeautiful.com