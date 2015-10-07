CLOSE
Sanaa Lathan Teams Up With ‘Love & Basketball’ Director For FOX Police-Shooting Event Series

After nailing a number one movie with The Perfect Guy, Lathan's string of success continues.

The success train that is Sanaa Lathan is on continues to gain steam in 2015. After nailing a number one movie with The Perfect Guy, Lathan’s string of success keeps on going. She just notched herself a big role in director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s new TV series slated to air on FOX.

Prince-Bythewood’s untitled series is currently in the works and will feature Lathan playing an investigator trying to solve a case about a Black cop killing a White teen in Tennessee. This should be promising considering Prince-Bythewood and Lathan have great chemistry dating back to their time together while filming the romantic classic, Love & Basketball.

According to Deadline, Prince-Bythewood already finished the script and is currently waiting for FOX to bring the investigative concept into fruition.

With her former co-star Morris Chestnut flexing his acting muscles on FOX in new show Rosewood, Lathan will join him in hopes of displaying her own prowess for TV viewers to see.

Sanaa Lathan Teams Up With ‘Love & Basketball’ Director For FOX Police-Shooting Event Series was originally published on globalgrind.com

