Sanaa Lathan Teams Up With ‘Love & Basketball’ Director For FOX Police-Shooting Event Series

The success train that is Sanaa Lathan is on continues to gain steam in 2015. After nailing a number one movie with The Perfect Guy, Lathan’s string of success keeps on going. She just notched herself a big role in director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s new TV series slated to air on FOX.

Prince-Bythewood’s untitled series is currently in the works and will feature Lathan playing an investigator trying to solve a case about a Black cop killing a White teen in Tennessee. This should be promising considering Prince-Bythewood and Lathan have great chemistry dating back to their time together while filming the romantic classic, Love & Basketball.

According to Deadline, Prince-Bythewood already finished the script and is currently waiting for FOX to bring the investigative concept into fruition.

With her former co-star Morris Chestnut flexing his acting muscles on FOX in new show Rosewood, Lathan will join him in hopes of displaying her own prowess for TV viewers to see.

SOURCE: Deadline | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

31 Most Underrated Black Actresses In Hollywood (PHOTOS) 1. Sophie Okonedo – The British actress first made headlines after starring alongside Don Cheadle in the Oscar nominated "Hotel Rwanda." Most recently, she can be seen in "After Earth," which costars Will Smith. Sophie Okonedo – The British actress first made headlines after starring alongside Don Cheadle in the Oscar nominated "Hotel Rwanda." Most recently, she can be seen in "After Earth," which costars Will Smith. Source:Getty 2 of 28 2. Danai Gurira – The Zimbabwean-American actress plays Michonne on AMC’s "The Walking Dead" and has even won a Whitings Writers Award for her work. Source:Getty 3 of 28 3. Rutina Wesley – The Julliard School graduate has blown us away with her talents playing Tara Thornton on HBO’s smash hit "True Blood." Source:Instagram 4 of 28 4. Retta – On NBC’s "Parks & Recreation," the actress plays Donna Meagle, but did you know that she is native to Liberia and related to Liberia’s first female president, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf? Source:Instagram 5 of 28 5. Janae Watson, Danielle Brooks, Uzo Abuda & Samira Wiley (left to right) – These ladies are making headlines starring in the Netflix hit series "Orange is the New Black." All of them are exceptionally talented and have us sitting on the edge of our seats waiting for season 2. Source:Getty 6 of 28 6. Yvette Nicole Brown – The "Community" star is pure hilarity on the NBC series. You can also get ready to see her guest starring on the new sitcom "Welcome to the Family." Source:Getty 7 of 28 7. Tika Sumpter – In an interview with Clutch magazine, Sumpter spoke about her struggles as a dark-skinned actress in Hollywood saying, “I got letters thanking me for my existence." The 33-year-old NY native made waves while starring as Raina Thorpe on "Gossip Girl." You can catch her on OWN’s "The Have’s & the Have Nots." Source:Getty 8 of 28 8. Tichina Arnold – Everyone remembers Arnold as “Pam” on the hit series "Martin." She also went on to critical acclaim as the mom on Chris Rock’s "Everyone Hates Chris." Source:Getty 9 of 28 9. Robinne Lee – The Yale graduate proves to be beauty and brains, having starred in hits such as “Hitch” & "Seven Pounds." Source:Getty 10 of 28 10. Reagan Gomez-Preston – Gomez-Preston is an amazing actress, proud mother and an avid “tweeter." She has been in the game for some time and has no plans on stopping anytime soon. Catch her as the voice Roberta Tubbs on "The Cleveland Show" or on the new hit "Love That Girl!" Source:Getty 11 of 28 11. Monica Calhoun – With a resume that rivals some, this actress has been on a slew of television and movies. Get ready to catch her reprise her role of Mia in "The Best Man Holiday." Source:Getty 12 of 28 12. Margot Bingham- As Daughter Maitland on HBO’s "Boardwalk Empire," she is definitely bringing the heat. Source:Getty 13 of 28 13. Loretta Devine – This 64-year-old seasoned vet has played every type of role imaginable on both the big and small screens. In 2011, the "Grey’s Anatomy" star won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. Everyone loves Mrs. Devine! Source:Getty 14 of 28 14. Kyla Pratt – From "Love & Basketball" and "One on One," this beauty has grown up right in front of our eyes. No need to worry, you can still find her on BET’s "Let’s Stay Together." Source:Getty 15 of 28 15. Kimberly Elise – Yes, she has been in some of Hollywood’s biggest movies, from "Set It Off" and "Beloved" to "John Q." Elise has acting chops to blow anyone away. Source:Getty 16 of 28 16. Kat Graham – This beauty is a double threat. Not only can she sing her butt off, but you can also catch her playing Bonnie Bennett in the CW television hit series "The Vampire Diaries." Source:Getty 17 of 28 17. Joy Bryant – Yes she is a supermodel who has played the love interest of 50 Cent in "Get Rich or Die Tryin’" and turned heads in the sleep-a-way hit "Antoine Fisher." You can also catch the Bronx native on NBC’s hit show "Parenthood." 18 of 28 18. Journee Smollett – Known for her roles in "Eve’s Bayou" and "The Great Debaters," this stunner surely knows how to turn heads and give the people what they want. Source:Getty 19 of 28 19. Gugu Mbatha Raw – Her full name means “Our Pride,” and we can see just why her parents chose the moniker. Get ready to catch her in the Fox Searchlight film "Belle." Source:Getty 20 of 28 20. Gina Torres – This Cuban-American actress not only starred in "The Matrix" franchise, she is also married to actor Laurence Fishburne. Currently, she plays Jessica Pearson on "Suits." Source:Getty 21 of 28 21. Essence Atkins – At one point, Atkins was all over television with guest spots on hits such as "Moesha," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and played the fun loving sister on the series "Smart Guy." Source:Getty 22 of 28 22. Denise Vasi – Fashion model turned soap star. This actress has a lot to celebrate after walking down the aisle with director Anthony Mandler. Catch her on VH1’s "Single Ladies." Source:Getty 23 of 28 23. Anika Noni Rose – Many remember the actress from the hit film "Dream Girls" alongside Beyonce and J Hud, but this seasoned pro made history when she voiced Princess Tiana in Disney’s "The Princess & The Frog.” Source:Getty 24 of 28 24. Angel Conwell – From "Baby Boy" to most recently "The Young & the Restless," this beauty seems to be one of the most hardworking actresses out. Source:Getty 25 of 28 25. Aisha Tyler – Some remember her from E! Entertainment’s "Talk Soup," on which she was the first African American and woman to host the series. Others might remember Tyler as the first African American to play an “extended” character on "Friends" – whatever the case, this comedic genius is a force to be reckoned with. Catch her currently on CBS’ "The Talk." Source:Getty 26 of 28 26. Sonequa Martin Greeb – Currently starring in two hit series "The Good Wife" and "The Walking Dead," we can see that this beauty will go far. Source:Getty 27 of 28 27. Naomie Harris – Confidence and beauty exude from the British-born star. With "Skyfall" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" already under her belt, we can’t wait to catch her playing Winnie Mandela alongside Idris Elba this November. Source:Getty 28 of 28 28. Malinda Williams – The 37-year-old actress has been in the game for quite some time. We loved her when she played “Bird” in the television adaptation of "Soul Food." Continue reading Sanaa Lathan Teams Up With 'Love & Basketball' Director For FOX Police-Shooting Event Series 31 Most Underrated Black Actresses In Hollywood (PHOTOS)

Sanaa Lathan Teams Up With ‘Love & Basketball’ Director For FOX Police-Shooting Event Series was originally published on globalgrind.com