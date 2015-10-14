Denzel Washington Is Headed To The Set Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

At the youthful age of 60, Denzel Washington aka #ManCrushEveryday aka #VintageBae has a resume most actors can only dream of. He embodied Malcolm X, Detective Alonzo Harris in his Oscar Award winning film,Training Day, Frank Lucas in American Gangster, Whip Whitaker in Flight and most recently Robert McCall in The Equalizer. Just five of the over 50 acting credits Denzel has had in the last forty years!

So it would be easy to assume that he’ll be taking the place of Dr. McDreamy in the new season of Grey’s Anatomy…but, not quite. Denzel will be directing!

Last season, Shonda Rhimes promoted Debbie Allen to executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy and one of her assignments includes personally selecting all of the directors for each of the 24 episodes,10 of which have been assigned to women.

She chose her good friend Denzel to direct episode 9 of season 12. Surprisingly, This is his first time at the helm of a television series. Although he’s directed two films, Antoine Fisher (2002) and The Great Debaters (2007).

After he gets his TV feet wet at ABC and Shondaland, Denzel is heading over to HBO where he’ll direct the televised version of August Wilson’s play, Fences co-starring How To Get Away With Murder star, Viola Davis.

RELATED STORIES:

Denzel Washington Will Direct, Executive Produce August Wilson’s Plays For HBO

Like Father, Like Son: 7 Times Denzel Washington’s Son John David Stole Our Heart

9 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2818872”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2818872″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2818872″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2818872” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); PASS THE POPCORN: 9 Iconic Denzel Washington Roles 1 of 9 1. Denzel Washington in "John Q" "John Q" may not have sat well with critics but it brings a tear to my eye every time I watch it! "I'm his father, it's my job to protect him," declared Washington as he waved a gun in the air. His delivery during the climax of the film is one-of-a-kind! 2 of 9 2. Denzel Washington in "Training Day" Oh Alonzo! Denzel snagged an Academy Award for his unprecedented performance as a corrupt cop in "Training Day," but not only did he bring home the coveted gold statue, he extended the bounds of our appreciation for his talent. 3 of 9 3. Denzel Washignton in "Glory" There is nothing glorious about being a slave or being whipped for deviance, but Denzel captured the essence of a bruised man in his performance in "Glory." His single shall forever remain in history as one of the most touching moments in cinema. 4 of 9 4. Denzel Washignton in "The Hurricane" The compelling speech at the end of "The Hurricane" rendered Denzel Washington number one on my best actors list. It was the first film of his that I seen and since then I can't get the sincerity of his delivery out of my mind. 5 of 9 5. Denzel Washington in "American Gangsta" From cop to drug dealer, Denzel transformed his entire being for the role of Frank Lucas. He brought a likeable feature to the character, so much so, that despite the damage his character did on the community in the film, people didn't want him to go to jail at the end. 6 of 9 6. Denzel Washington in "Philadelphia" Denzel's craft allowed him to portray a homophobic lawyer along-side Tom Hanks in the classic film"Philadelphia." His role not only won awards but changed the outlook of homophobic people around the world. It promoted love and acceptance in the gay community. That darn Denzel, always spreading peace! 7 of 9 7. Denzel Washignton in "Crimson Tide" As Lt. Commander Ron Hunter, Denzel embodied the vigor and persistence of an army general dedicated to doing the right thing whether or not he had the support from his squadron. In the famous "confrontation" scene, Hunter goes against his captain's wishes to launch nuclear missiles, despite what it will cost him in the long run! 8 of 9 8. Denzel Washington in "He Got Game" As the father of the most sought after ball player in the country, Denzel brought to life the struggles and triumphs of a convicted felon in the Spike Lee-directed "He Got Game." 9 of 9 9. Denzel Washington in "The Great Debators" What makes a great leader isn't only their knowledge, but how they share and spread their knowledge so it manifests. Denzel, in a more mild manner than we've seen him before, did just that in the "The Great Debaters." He took a group of young black teens into his arms and breathed the gift of debate into their lungs. Another great Denzel film! Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2818872”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2818872″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2818872″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2818872” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Denzel Washington Is Headed To The Set Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ PASS THE POPCORN: 9 Iconic Denzel Washington Roles It must be hard enough being married to <a href=”http://hellobeautiful.com/tag/denzel-washington"><strong>Denzel” rel=”nofollow”>http://hellobeautiful.com/tag/denzel-washington"><strong>Denzel Washington</strong></a> with countless woman ready to bow at his Italian loafers and continually having to watching him transform into everyone but the man you grew to know. But, Pauletta Washington does it with grace and effortless poise. She's been with Denzel since he was a garbage man and believed in his craft before we even knew who he was. As his career progresses he signs on to play different characters but his most recent role as a pilot who saves a plane full of passengers left her with a bitter taste in her mouth. Denzel told People Magazine "my wife was a little disturbed by this one to be honest.” Pauletta knows him probably more than he knows himself, so we trust that her reaction is in good taste… To sooth Pauletta's soul, we've put together a list of Denzel movies that don't disturb us. Enjoy! <em><strong>Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:</strong></em> <strong>RELATED STORIES: <a title="Permalink to: Denzel Washington Says Dark-Skinned Women In Hollywood Have To Be Quadruple Threats [VIDEO]" href=”http://hellobeautiful.com/2582579/denzel-washington-says-dark-skinned-women-in-hollywood-have-to-be-quadruple-threats-video/"” rel=”nofollow”>http://hellobeautiful.com/2582579/denzel-washington-says-dark-skinned-women-in-hollywood-have-to-be-quadruple-threats-video/" rel="bookmark">Denzel Washington Says Dark-Skinned Women In Hollywood Have To Be Quadruple Threats [VIDEO] </a></strong> <strong>RELATED STORIES: <a title="Permalink to: More Fine Over Time: Denzel Washington’s Sexiest Looks [PHOTOS]" href=”http://hellobeautiful.com/2546377/more-fine-over-time-denzel-washingtons-sexiest-looks/"” rel=”nofollow”>http://hellobeautiful.com/2546377/more-fine-over-time-denzel-washingtons-sexiest-looks/" rel="bookmark">More Fine Over Time: Denzel Washington’s Sexiest Looks [PHOTOS] </a></strong> <strong>Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:</strong> jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2818872”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2818872″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2818872″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2818872” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Denzel Washington Is Headed To The Set Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com