CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Denzel Washington Is Headed To The Set Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

We're here for anything starring, directed, edited or produced by Denzel (and his son John David! #NextGenerationBae)

Leave a comment
'The Equalizer' Press Conference

Source: Vera Anderson / Getty

At the youthful age of 60, Denzel Washington aka #ManCrushEveryday aka #VintageBae has a resume most actors can only dream of. He embodied Malcolm X, Detective Alonzo Harris in his Oscar Award winning film,Training Day, Frank Lucas in American Gangster, Whip Whitaker in Flight and most recently Robert McCall in The Equalizer. Just five of the over 50 acting credits Denzel has had in the last forty years!

So it would be easy to assume that he’ll be taking the place of Dr. McDreamy in the new season of Grey’s Anatomy…but, not quite. Denzel will be directing!

Last season, Shonda Rhimes promoted Debbie Allen to executive producer of Grey’s Anatomy and one of her assignments includes personally selecting all of the directors for each of the 24 episodes,10 of which have been assigned to women.

She chose her good friend Denzel to direct episode 9 of season 12. Surprisingly, This is his first time at the helm of a television series. Although he’s directed two films, Antoine Fisher (2002) and The Great Debaters (2007).

After he gets his TV feet wet at ABC and Shondaland, Denzel is heading over to HBO where he’ll direct the televised version of August Wilson’s play, Fences co-starring How To Get Away With Murder star, Viola Davis.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RELATED STORIES:

Denzel Washington Will Direct, Executive Produce August Wilson’s Plays For HBO

Like Father, Like Son: 7 Times Denzel Washington’s Son John David Stole Our Heart

9 photos Launch gallery

PASS THE POPCORN: 9 Iconic Denzel Washington Roles

Continue reading Denzel Washington Is Headed To The Set Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

PASS THE POPCORN: 9 Iconic Denzel Washington Roles

It must be hard enough being married to <a href=”http://hellobeautiful.com/tag/denzel-washington"><strong>Denzel&#8221; rel=”nofollow”>http://hellobeautiful.com/tag/denzel-washington"><strong>Denzel Washington</strong></a> with countless woman ready to bow at his Italian loafers and continually having to watching him transform into everyone but the man you grew to know. But, Pauletta Washington does it with grace and effortless poise. She's been with Denzel since he was a garbage man and believed in his craft before we even knew who he was. As his career progresses he signs on to play different characters but his most recent role as a pilot who saves a plane full of passengers left her with a bitter taste in her mouth. Denzel told People Magazine "my wife was a little disturbed by this one to be honest.”

Pauletta knows him probably more than he knows himself, so we trust that her reaction is in good taste… To sooth Pauletta's soul, we've put together a list of Denzel movies that don't disturb us.

Enjoy!

<em><strong>Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:</strong></em>

<strong>RELATED STORIES: <a title="Permalink to: Denzel Washington Says Dark-Skinned Women In Hollywood Have To Be Quadruple Threats [VIDEO]" href=”http://hellobeautiful.com/2582579/denzel-washington-says-dark-skinned-women-in-hollywood-have-to-be-quadruple-threats-video/&quot&#8221; rel=”nofollow”>http://hellobeautiful.com/2582579/denzel-washington-says-dark-skinned-women-in-hollywood-have-to-be-quadruple-threats-video/&quot; rel="bookmark">Denzel Washington Says Dark-Skinned Women In Hollywood Have To Be Quadruple Threats [VIDEO] </a></strong>

<strong>RELATED STORIES: <a title="Permalink to: More Fine Over Time: Denzel Washington’s Sexiest Looks [PHOTOS]" href=”http://hellobeautiful.com/2546377/more-fine-over-time-denzel-washingtons-sexiest-looks/&quot&#8221; rel=”nofollow”>http://hellobeautiful.com/2546377/more-fine-over-time-denzel-washingtons-sexiest-looks/&quot; rel="bookmark">More Fine Over Time: Denzel Washington’s Sexiest Looks [PHOTOS] </a></strong>

<strong>Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:</strong>

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2818872”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery2818872″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2818872″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2818872” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Denzel Washington Is Headed To The Set Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Denzel Washington , Grey's Anatomy , Shonda Rhimes

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For…

Dwight Gooden, a standout player for the New York Mets, famously battled cocaine and alcohol addiction during and well after…
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…

Brotha what?
07.15.19
Das Racist: Republicans Caught Darkening Colin Kaepernick Photo

The Grand Old Party is back to their old tricks again. They were caught using their Photoshop skills for not…
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close