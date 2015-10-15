CLOSE
Oprah Claps Back At T.I. Who Said A Woman Can’t Be President; Tiny Defends Her Sexist Husband

#HoneyChild if you say something foolish, Ms. Winfrey might read you for filth.

Queen Oprah is not here for T.I.’s ignorance. The Grammy Award winning rapper recently put his foot in his mouth by saying a woman could not be president because, “…women make rash decisions emotionally…”

TMZ caught up with Oprah who’s initial reaction was disbelief. “…Nobody said that in this day and age.”

Once the reporter reiterated his statements, she added, “Well, you know what I say to that, ‘Honey child, hush your mouth. You don’t know what you’re talking about.’ That’s what I would say… I don’t buy it, you know, it’s not true. I think some people just like to talk.”

#DropsMic That’s how you politely shut someone down #HoneyChild

TMZ also caught up with T.I.’s wife Tiny who was nonchalant about her husband’s behavior. When asked whether or not he’s a sexist, the former member of Xscape said, “Sometimes… “He just lives in the old ‘man takes care of a woman,’ chivalry-type-thing.”

When asked why the “Blurred Lines” rapper would say, “…I’d hate [for a woman president] to just set off a nuke” Tiny replied, “He might’ve been thinking about me at the time.”

Catch the clip below. Are you a fan of T.I.? were you surprised by his comments? Should Tiny have been more upset by her husbands antiquated way of thinking?

Oprah Claps Back At T.I. Who Said A Woman Can't Be President; Tiny Defends Her Sexist Husband was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

