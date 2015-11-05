CLOSE
Qdoba Burritos Gave Typhoid To Three Customers

Be careful out there.

Be careful with those burritos, folks! Mexican cuisine has become a breeding ground for E. coli at Chipotle, and now Qdoba is giving people typhoid fever.

Three outbreak cases have been confirmed at a Colorado Qdoba. “Two of these three people were actually hospitalized, so they were quite sick,” Dr. Lisa Miller said. All three patients have now recovered, CBS Denver reports.

Typhoid isn’t just some disease your pioneers got in The Oregon Trail. It’s a bacterial infection that was most common in the early 1900s and causes fever, vomiting, rashes, and even confusion. TIME reports that the disease in this case can be traced back to a Firestone, Co. Qdoba employee who “spread the salmonella typhi bacteria.”

The site reports:

“We are still doing some follow up investigation with former employees of the restaurant to rule out anyone else who may have become sick,” Eric Aakko, a spokesperson for the Weld County Health Department said. “The restaurant is being very cooperative with the investigation, so right now our department and the state health department feels comfortable that there’s no need to close the restaurant.”

Qdoba said in a statement, “Although the restaurant’s operations have not been impacted, as a precaution the franchisee stepped up sanitation of all touch points in the restaurant and discarded all food the worker may have been in contact with.”

Though there aren’t many cases of typhoid in the United States, it’s commonly contracted from overseas tourists.

The employee is no longer handling food at the restaurant.

