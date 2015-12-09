Rev Run & Justine Simmons Talk New Show & Upcoming Def Jam Movie

Catch "Rev Runs Around The World" on the Travel Channel.

12.09.15
Rev Run and his wife Justine Simmons have a new show premiering tonight on Travel Channel.

Rev Runs Around The World features Rev, his wife, and their kids, 18-year-old Russy and 7-year-old Miley, on an unforgettable escapade that plays out over the 16-part series.

We sat down with Rev and Justine to talk about their new show and some of their adventures. Including the times Rev and the family rode an elephant and went on an epic journey in Jamaica that made Miley call her dad a scaredy-cat.

Rev also gives us some insight into the upcoming Def Jam movie that Russell Simmons is working on as well. Catch Rev Runs Around The World on the Travel Channel tonight at 10 p.m.

