CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Allen Iverson & Shaq Eligible For Basketball Hall Of Fame Induction

The wait was originally six years and has now been knocked down to four.

Leave a comment

(KG NUGGETS_SUNS -- Nuggets guard Allen Iverson exchanged pleasantries with Phoenix center Shaquille O'Neal before Wednesday's matchup in Denver. The Denver Nuggets hosted the Phoenix Suns Wedensday, March 5, 2008 at the Pepsi Center. The Denver Post/ Kar

In an effort speed up the induction process, Shaq, Yao Ming, and Allen Iverson are already eligible for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The wait was originally six years and has now been knocked down to four. “We wanted to get more in line with some of the other Halls, and it just seemed like too long of a wait for some of the individuals,” said Hall chairman Jerry Colangelo during an interview with ESPN. And now, this year’s biggest candidates retired after the 2010-11 season. They all have their own unique claim to fame, as bad boy Iverson gave the NBA much-needed swag, Big Diesel Shaq won four rings, and Yao Ming catapulted China’s scouting pool to new heights.

Aside from the NBA’s big names, Tom Izzo, head coach of the Michigan State basketball team, is also being considered. And, as women continue to dominate sports this year, WNBA star Sheryl Swoopes is eligible to be inducted as well. In her storied career, she won three MVPs and four consecutive championships with the Houston Comets.

The Hall of Fame finalists are expected to be named in February, with the induction ceremony taking place in September.

SOURCE: ESPN | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Allen Iverson & Shaq Eligible For Basketball Hall Of Fame Induction was originally published on globalgrind.com

Allen Iverson , Basketball , Hall of Fame , NBA , Shaquille O'Neal , sports , Yao Ming

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close