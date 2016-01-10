CLOSE
Interracial Couple Shares Pregnancy Pictures & Everyone Loves Them

Oh, baby! Jamie and Nikki Perkins have picked up a bunch of new fans as they prepare to become parents.

Congrats Alan and Stella, such a beautiful wedding! 💐

A photo posted by Nikki Perkins (@jamieandniks) on Jan 2, 2016 at 3:01pm PST

Two YouTube stars have amped up the adorable on their relationship by sharing their journey to becoming parents.

Jamie and Nikki Perkins share every aspect of their existence on their channel. But as of late, the biggest slice of their lives has been preparing for the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Baby Perkins.

Their videos are pretty good, and it’s super-easy to binge watch a few of them before you realize it. They have an engaging way of capturing their day that makes you want to see what’s going to happen next. Nikki, who is a Sudanese model, surprised her hubby Jamie with the news that she’s pregnant on his birthday in the episode below.

With the due date fast approaching, Nikki is just about ready to pop. She’s been keeping all of her followers up-to-date on Baby Perkins’ progress with her stunning maternity pics.

Earlier today #weddingseason #38weeks #stillpregnant

A photo posted by Nikki Perkins (@jamieandniks) on Jan 2, 2016 at 6:04am PST

Nikki hasn’t let her baby bump get in the way of keeping her look razor sharp and her selfies flawless. She’s simply factored it in, which must be the secret to snapping shots that go viral.

Not so little black dress and plum lips 💜 #33weeks

A photo posted by Nikki Perkins (@jamieandniks) on Nov 30, 2015 at 11:40pm PST

Change room selfies #32weeks

A photo posted by Nikki Perkins (@jamieandniks) on Nov 26, 2015 at 2:21pm PST

Oh heyyy baby 🍼

A photo posted by Nikki Perkins (@jamieandniks) on Aug 13, 2015 at 8:49pm PDT

The baby isn’t here yet, but it seems Jamie and Nikki already decided to name her Ava. We wish the happy couple a healthy delivery and lots of luck with their little girl.

Countdown is on. Officially #35weeks This bump gets bigger everyday 😁💕 #AvaPerkins

A photo posted by Nikki Perkins (@jamieandniks) on Dec 13, 2015 at 2:46pm PST

Interracial Couple Shares Pregnancy Pictures & Everyone Loves Them was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

