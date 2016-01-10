Two YouTube stars have amped up the adorable on their relationship by sharing their journey to becoming parents.

Jamie and Nikki Perkins share every aspect of their existence on their channel. But as of late, the biggest slice of their lives has been preparing for the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Baby Perkins.

Their videos are pretty good, and it’s super-easy to binge watch a few of them before you realize it. They have an engaging way of capturing their day that makes you want to see what’s going to happen next. Nikki, who is a Sudanese model, surprised her hubby Jamie with the news that she’s pregnant on his birthday in the episode below.

With the due date fast approaching, Nikki is just about ready to pop. She’s been keeping all of her followers up-to-date on Baby Perkins’ progress with her stunning maternity pics.

Earlier today #weddingseason #38weeks #stillpregnant

Nikki hasn’t let her baby bump get in the way of keeping her look razor sharp and her selfies flawless. She’s simply factored it in, which must be the secret to snapping shots that go viral.

Change room selfies #32weeks

Oh heyyy baby 🍼

The baby isn’t here yet, but it seems Jamie and Nikki already decided to name her Ava. We wish the happy couple a healthy delivery and lots of luck with their little girl.

Interracial Couple Shares Pregnancy Pictures & Everyone Loves Them

