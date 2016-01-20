CLOSE
Hollywood Heroes: Jamie Foxx & Other Celebs Who’ve Saved Lives

Jamie joins a generous group of other celebrities.

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is more than just an Oscar-winning actor, he’s a real life hero.

The Ray star pulled a man from a burning vehicle that crashed in front of his California home last night. In a video from KABC News, Foxx explained how he saved Brett Kyle’s life using a pair of EMT scissors to break the window and cut him out of his seatbelt.

Jamie met with Kyle’s father, who thanked Jamie for saving his son’s life. Foxx remained humble, captioning a photo of the meeting: “God had his arms wrapped around all of us…No heroes…Just happy fathers.”

Jamie joins a generous group of other celebrities who’ve saved a person’s life before. Check out these Hollywood Heroes in the gallery below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

Hollywood Heroes: Jamie Foxx & Other Celebs Who’ve Saved Lives was originally published on globalgrind.com

Heroes , jamie foxx , Ol Dirty Bastard , saving lives , T.I. , the game

