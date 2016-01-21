Lynn Whitfield’s Daughter Lands Role As Faith Evans In Tupac Biopic

The cast of the long awaited Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me, continues to add to the cast of the Benny Boom directed film.

Last week the role of Suge Knight (newcomer Dominic Santana) and Jada Pinkett Smith (Vampire Diaries Kat Graham) was confirmed, and now it looks like they’ve found their Faith Evans!

Grace Gibson, the daughter of legendary actress Lynn Whitfield, will portray the wife of the slain rapper, alongside Jamal Woodard who is back to revive his 2009 role as Biggie.

No word on why Antonique Smith, who portrayed Faith in Notorious, wasn’t cast, but we’re excited to see what Grace will bring to the role.

Production is underway in Atlanta and will focus on Tupac’s rise to stardom, his time at Death Row and his role in the iconic east coast/west coast beef.

Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 28 photos Launch gallery Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 1. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 1 of 28 2. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 2 of 28 3. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 3 of 28 4. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 4 of 28 5. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 5 of 28 6. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 6 of 28 7. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 7 of 28 8. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 8 of 28 9. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 9 of 28 10. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 10 of 28 11. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 11 of 28 12. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 12 of 28 13. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 13 of 28 14. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 14 of 28 15. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 15 of 28 16. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 16 of 28 17. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 17 of 28 18. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 18 of 28 19. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 19 of 28 20. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 20 of 28 21. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 21 of 28 22. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 22 of 28 23. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 23 of 28 24. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 24 of 28 25. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 25 of 28 26. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 26 of 28 27. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 27 of 28 28. Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents Guess Who: Kids Of Famous Celebrity Parents

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Dominic Santana Instagram, PR Photos)

Lynn Whitfield’s Daughter Lands Role As Faith Evans In Tupac Biopic was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com