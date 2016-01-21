CLOSE
Lynn Whitfield’s Daughter Lands Role As Faith Evans In Tupac Biopic

The cast of the long awaited Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me, continues to add to the cast of the Benny Boom directed film.

Last week the role of Suge Knight (newcomer Dominic Santana) and Jada Pinkett Smith (Vampire Diaries Kat Graham) was confirmed, and now it looks like they’ve found their Faith Evans!

01/09/2016 - Kat Graham - Art Of Elysium's 9th Annual Heaven Gala - Arrivals - 3LABS - Culver City, CA, USA - Keywords: Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: David Gabber / PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

DominicSantana_IG

Grace Gibson, the daughter of legendary actress Lynn Whitfield, will portray the wife of the slain rapper, alongside Jamal Woodard who is back to revive his 2009 role as Biggie.

11/18/2013 - Grace Gibson - "Black Nativity" New York City Premiere - Arrivals - Apollo Theater - New York City, NY, USA - Keywords: Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Janet Mayer / PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

No word on why Antonique Smith, who portrayed Faith in Notorious, wasn’t cast, but we’re excited to see what Grace will bring to the role.

 

Production is underway in Atlanta and will focus on Tupac’s rise to stardom, his time at Death Row and his role in the iconic east coast/west coast beef.

Lynn Whitfield's Daughter Lands Role As Faith Evans In Tupac Biopic was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

