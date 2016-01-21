The cast of the long awaited Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me, continues to add to the cast of the Benny Boom directed film.
Last week the role of Suge Knight (newcomer Dominic Santana) and Jada Pinkett Smith (Vampire Diaries Kat Graham) was confirmed, and now it looks like they’ve found their Faith Evans!
Grace Gibson, the daughter of legendary actress Lynn Whitfield, will portray the wife of the slain rapper, alongside Jamal Woodard who is back to revive his 2009 role as Biggie.
No word on why Antonique Smith, who portrayed Faith in Notorious, wasn’t cast, but we’re excited to see what Grace will bring to the role.
Production is underway in Atlanta and will focus on Tupac’s rise to stardom, his time at Death Row and his role in the iconic east coast/west coast beef.
(Photo Source: Dominic Santana Instagram, PR Photos)
Lynn Whitfield’s Daughter Lands Role As Faith Evans In Tupac Biopic was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com