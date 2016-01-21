CLOSE
National
Home

Big Sean Launches #HealFlintKids Fundraiser, Donates $10,000 In Response To Flint Water Crisis

Sean made a personal donation of $10,000, which will benefit the “Flint Child Health & Development Fund.”

Leave a comment

We Day California

Big Sean is helping out Michigan in a big way.

His Detroit non-profit, the Sean Anderson Foundation (SAF), announced today it has partnered with CrowdRise to launch the #HEALFLINTKIDS campaign to help families with kids who have been exposed to toxic water in Flint. Together they have created a viral fundraiser to raise money for the Community Foundation of Greater Flint Michigan (CFOGFM). To jumpstart the campaign, Sean has made a personal donation of $10,000, which will benefit CFOGFM’s “Flint Child Health & Development Fund.”

The “Flint Child Health & Development Fund” was set up by CFOGFM and its partners to ensure the long-term health of Flint families affected by the 2014-2016 water crisis. In knowing the needs of children exposed to lead, particularly those most vulnerable – children ages 0-6 – are ongoing and long-term, SAF has offered its support to help drive donations and awareness to benefit the fund.

“I am devastated by the water crisis that has put the entire city of Flint in a state of emergency,” says Big Sean. “In recognizing the great work that the Community Foundation of Greater Flint Michigan has been doing, it is my hope we can help by raising the money needed to ensure that the children who have been hit the hardest receive the care that they need today and well into the future.”

To donate, visit CrowdRise, or for more information, visit the Sean Anderson Foundation.

SOURCE: NewsTalk WCHB | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

Barack Obama

21 Of President Barack Obama's Best Photos Of 2015

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Of President Barack Obama's Best Photos Of 2015

Continue reading 21 Of President Barack Obama’s Best Photos Of 2015

21 Of President Barack Obama's Best Photos Of 2015

Big Sean Launches #HealFlintKids Fundraiser, Donates $10,000 In Response To Flint Water Crisis was originally published on globalgrind.com

#HEALFLINTKIDS , big sean , charity , Flint Water Crisis , Michigan

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close