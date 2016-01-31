CLOSE
Zoe Kravitz Steps Out With Her Lenny Look-A-Like Boyfriend

If you’re looking at Zoe Kravitz and her new beau Twin Shadow, and thinking they look familiar, don’t look too far. The pair who have been dating for months now, are being compared to Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, Zoe’s star-crossed parents.

The couple took to the red carpet last week for a couple of events, including Entertainment Weekly’s pre-SAG Awards bash at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles Saturday night.

Sporting an Alexander Wang dress and shoes with Balenciaga bag, the 27-year-old looked perfectly snug next to her Dominican boyfriend who’s real name is George Lewis Jr. While he’s not the snazziest dresser, the two seem incredibly in love, being public with their relationship from the beginning.

As a little background, Twin Shadows is an Indie pop artist who’s released three studio albums and a novel called The Night of the Silver Sun about black motorcyclists of the future.

Zoe has been linked to Ben Foster, Penn Badgley, Drake and Noah Gabriel Becker in the past. And her father has noted how choosy she is with men, saying, “She learned the game,” he told Wendy Williams in a 2015 sit down. “So, they need to know if they can handle her.”

We’re not sure how long this love will last, but if girls marry men who remind them of their fathers, this guy may be the one.

Zoe Kravitz Steps Out With Her Lenny Look-A-Like Boyfriend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Lenny Kravitz , lisa bonet , Twin Shadow , Zoe Kravitz

