D.L. helps co- host Steve Wilson understand the difference between quitting and cutting down!

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”RbO0rgn_kr7U” player=””]

For more info D.L. on The D.L. Hughley Show, Click Here!

Hey Now! I’m Maileka, the Producer of The DLHS! You can follow me on twitter @MailekaFlippen.