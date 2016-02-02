CLOSE
Blac Chyna Gets Her Future Tat Removed & Has A Message For Thirsty Women On Snapchat

Her bae finally has a Snap account: "Robphuckedme."

blac Chyna at Amber Rose Launches Her Eye Glass Collection The Bash at Kitson

Before Blac Chyna hit the strip club with Amber Rose last night, she made sure to spend some quality time with her new man Rob Kardashian and give him a shout-out on Snapchat.

The curvaceous model announced that her bae finally has a Snap account: “Robphuckedme.” But Chyna made it clear that just because she asked her fans to follow Rob, doesn’t mean she wants the ladies to send him “that pwussy.”

#snapchat #robkardashian that ussyleepay

Chyna also shared a video of herself getting laser hair removal on her armpits, as well as getting that infamous Future tat removed from her hand.

After she showed off her Hendrix ink late last year, Future tweeted that he’s single and focusing on what makes him happy.

Chyna then moved on to Rob and it looks like even if their families don’t approve, these two are in it to win it.

SOURCE: TMZ

Blac Chyna Gets Her Future Tat Removed & Has A Message For Thirsty Women On Snapchat was originally published on globalgrind.com

