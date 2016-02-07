‘Cause She Slays: Red Lobster Is Really Excited About Beyonce’s “Formation” Shout Out

CLOSE
Beyonce just put Red Lobster back on the map.

Yesterday, the world stopped when the queen surprised us with a new video for her track “Formation.” In the lyrics, Bey keeps it all the way real in regards to treating her man, singing, “When he fuck me good, I take his ass to Red Lobster.” 

That specific lyric hyped everyone up and fans urged Red Lobster’s social media team to respond. Alas, the seafood restaurant chain replied with a witty comeback. Are Cheddar Bey Biscuits happening, or nah?

While her epic video was breaking the internet, Mrs. Carter attended the Golden State Warriors game with her husband.

Doesn’t she look lovely?

