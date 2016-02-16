Andra Day Lends Her Vocals To ESPN’s “Rise Up: A SportsCenter Special” [VIDEO]

Grammy-nominated singer Andra Day lends her powerful vocals to ESPN’s “Rise Up: A SportsCenter Special.” The one-hour long special looks at prominent black athletes and their personal experiences with the social justice issues that have taken centerstage in the media.

Taj Gibson, Misty Copeland, Ian Simon and James Blake open up about their specific journey through rising up against police brutality, racial profiling, gun violence and racial injustice that they have had to confront throughout their lives. In addition, viewers will also hear input from panelists about these important issues.

Check out the video above to hear Andra Day beautifully sing her song “Rise Up,” and hear her explain the significance of rising up in the black history since the beginning of time.

Tsebiyah Mishael Posted February 16, 2016

