Shonda Rhimes Compares Herself To Beyoncé In New TEDTalk

Massachusetts Conference For Women

Source: Marla Aufmuth / Getty

If there’s anyone we’re willing to take career advice from, it’s Shonda Rhimes. The self-proclaimed “titan” has a whole day of the week dedicated to her work!

It’s nearly impossible not to be engrossed in “Shondaland”. Every week we’re saying #TGIT (Thank God It’s Thursday) because we get to watch “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder”.

The 46-year-old mother of three has a work ethic this is unmatched. During her inspirational TEDTalk, she compared her hustle to none other than Queen Bey.

“For me my work is at all times, building a nation out of thin air, it is manning the troops, it is painting a canvas, it is hitting every high note, it is running a marathon, it is being Beyoncé. It is all of those things at the same time.”

The brilliant mind behind all of our favorite series got candid when she admitted that sometimes she gets burned out! Before writing her critically acclaimed book, “Year Of Yes”, Shonda admits to losing what she describes as her “hum”, a rhythm which allows her to balance all of her personal and professional endeavors.

“I stopped loving work. I couldn’t restart the engine. The Hum would not come back. I was doing the same things I always did, 15-hour days, working straight through the weekend. But there was no hum.”

So what does Shonda do when her “hum” is missing? All you need is 15 minutes to watch her TEDTalk to find out!

Beauties, what do you do when you feel burned out? What activities have helped you to get your mojo back?

