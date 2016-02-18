Bette Midler Is Woke: Asks Barack Obama To Pardon Black Panthers

Bette Midler was so inspired by PBS’ Black Panthers documentary that she took to twitter to ask Barack Obama to pardon members of the organization who were still wrongfully locked up.

Uh oh, now the internet trolls are going to have to boycott playing “Wind Beneath My Wings” at their anniversary parties.

#BlackPanthersPBS says there are there are still 20 BlackPanthers still in jail. That must be nearly 40 years served. Will Mr Obama pardon? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2016

This is not the first time the acclaimed singer and actress has been vocal about her political and social stances on the net. She is an openly “I give no f*cks” liberal champion.

She told us to get in formation regarding global warming:

50 degrees in NYC. So effing scary. What's the plan, people??? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2016

She cited the hypocrisy of GOP candidate Donald Trump using the word “pussy”:

Yes, Trump called Ted Cruz a "pussy." But in GOP circles, a "pussy" is just something a woman has no right to make her own decisions about. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2016

And she flipped the word “bitch” on its head and aimed it at Kanye:

Kanye called Taylor Swift a bitch but said it's a term of endearment. Well then, let me be the first to say, congrats on your album, bitch! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 14, 2016

For her honesty and vocal activism, Bette Midler is totally our homegirl in our heads.

