Bette Midler was so inspired by PBS’ Black Panthers documentary that she took to twitter to ask Barack Obama to pardon members of the organization who were still wrongfully locked up.
Uh oh, now the internet trolls are going to have to boycott playing “Wind Beneath My Wings” at their anniversary parties.
This is not the first time the acclaimed singer and actress has been vocal about her political and social stances on the net. She is an openly “I give no f*cks” liberal champion.
She told us to get in formation regarding global warming:
She cited the hypocrisy of GOP candidate Donald Trump using the word “pussy”:
And she flipped the word “bitch” on its head and aimed it at Kanye:
For her honesty and vocal activism, Bette Midler is totally our homegirl in our heads.
RELATED LINKS
While We Were Watching The Grammys, Kanye West Was Having A Twitter Meltdown
Did Taylor Swift Check Kanye During Her Grammys Acceptance Speech?
10 Things We Learned About The Black Panther Party From ‘Vanguard Of The Revolution’
Bette Midler Is Woke: Asks Barack Obama To Pardon Black Panthers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com