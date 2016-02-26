CLOSE
With over 20 years in the music industry and multiple gold and platinum records under his belt, Jon B is most known for his hits Someone To Love, They Don’t Know and Are You Still Down ft. Tupac. As one of the originators of blue-eyed soul, the now husband and dad to two girls is back with new music that promises the same sweet soul.

He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his journey through the industry, meeting Babyface and what to expect from his exclusive listening party on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage presented by Ford.

How Babyface introduced him to the world:

“I went around Hollywood and dropped tapes off but what would help me is that I would produce other acts that were coming out. So they’d ask who did that beat and that’s how we met. I wanted to join Babyface’s team as a producer.”

So, what’s next?

“I just signed a record deal with MyBlock Records so we have nationwide distribution now. And I’m bringing new music on the Cruise.”

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

 

Jon B Is Bringing New Music On The 2016 Fantastic Voyage! was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

