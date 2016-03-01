Kris Jenner is finally opening up about Caitlyn Jenner‘s dating life.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch sat down with Ellen DeGeneres and opened up about Caitlyn’s recent announcement that she would be dating men in the trailer for the second season of her reality show I Am Cait.

Us Weekly reports:

The season 2 promo, released on Thursday, January 14, showed the 66-year-old former Olympian talking candidly about her future sex life while taking a road trip with her girlfriends on a bus.

“Do you consider yourself to be lesbian?” her pal Chandi Moore asked outright.

“To be honest with you, I don’t see myself dating women in the future,” Jenner replied candidly. “I’ve been there, done that, got three ex-wives.”

Ellen started off by mentioning that the last time Kris was on her show it was Valentine’s Day and she was with her ex-husband Bruce. Ellen expressed her own confusion before bringing up Caitlyn’s recent announcement.

“I saw that, too,” replied the momager, 60, who shares daughters Kendall and Kylie with her ex. Kris added that the scenario was “confusing for sure,” but she wanted Caitlyn to be the most genuine version of herself. “I think that I really want her to be happy and be really comfortable in all the things where she says she wasn’t her true authentic self for most of her life. [She] knew when she was 4 that she felt like that. So you don’t want somebody to be miserable or in pain or anything of that.”

Kris also goes on to say that the whole situation is a work in progress:

“I think for me, just getting used to that — you know I am human and I have my feelings and I try and it’s baby steps — and it’s like the mourning of somebody that you feel you are never going to really see or be with again.”

Watch the clip above.

SOURCE: Us Mag | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Kris Jenner Admits She’s Confused About Caitlyn Jenner Dating Men was originally published on globalgrind.com