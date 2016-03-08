Why Are Folks So Mad About A ‘Vanity Fair’ Image of Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler Embracing?

The fragility of Black masculinity and homophobia are just way too real folks. And a recent Vanity Fair article honoring our Baes Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, has it sadly rearing its ugly head.

See, like Robert DeNiro to Martin Scorsese, Jordan and Coogler are muses for one another, having worked together on two feature films Creed and 2014’s Fruitvale Station. That bond and kinship between them is strong, like brothers. And while that may have been what the photographer was trying to capture, none of that mattered because too many folks got caught in their feelings about this image:

If you’re not talking about @michaelb4jordan and Ryan Coogler, you will be https://t.co/9j0cAnl907 pic.twitter.com/nSqKTAlSX4 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 3, 2016

According to Mic, social media went amuck accusing VF of trying to “emasculate Black men” and “promote homosexuality.” One commenter on blogger Love B. Scott Facebook’s page went as far as to accuse the two of being on the Down-Low, saying, “No self-respecting heterosexual males pose like this naturally.”.

Boy, bye. Instead let us ponder the following:

#masculinitysofragile

So men can't show brotherly affection without yall turning it sexual and/or negative?https://t.co/l9DZlLYYVW — BlackityBlackYall (@isitis) March 8, 2016

Even if you think the image is awkward, what about this makes it seem like Coogler is about to perform a sexual act? Why do images of Black men in close quarters touching usher in such a visceral response? And better yet, even if they were gay, what’s the big deal? Why all the hate? Better yet, why all the fear?

Thankfully, not everyone was acting out. People took to social media to show their support of every variation of Black love and comradery.

So because of #lovebetweenmen I ride for Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, as long as they are riding for unconditional, universal love. — Jason Craige Harris (@JCraigeHarris) March 7, 2016

Michael B. Jordan & Director Ryan Coogler.. It's love between 2 black men. The image is strong & necessary. ❤️✊ pic.twitter.com/ddXIKjcTtV — Sampson (@OfficialSampson) March 6, 2016

It’s 2016 you’all. We have to be better than this.

