CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

The Kid Who Choked Out Katt Williams Is A Star High School Wrestler

The plot thickens.

Leave a comment

Katt Williams Performs In Atlantic City

We’re finding out more information about the kid who put Katt Williams in a chokehold after being sucker punched by the comedian.

The boy’s name is Luke Walsh, a 17-year-old who wrestled for Gainesville High in Georgia. Sources call him a natural who towers over his opponent in a photo posted on the school’s website.

At first, Walsh was reported to be a 7th grader, but upon further research, it was determined he’s much older. After all, he and Katt are the same height and he comes off just as aggressive as the troubled actor following their basketball game-related spat.

TMZ says the cops are investigating the incident and the consequences could be serious for Katt – he’s out on bail stemming from an assault charge, and it could be revoked.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

The Kid Who Choked Out Katt Williams Is A Star High School Wrestler was originally published on globalgrind.com

Fights , Katt Williams , Luke Walsh

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close