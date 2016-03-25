We’re finding out more information about the kid who put Katt Williams in a chokehold after being sucker punched by the comedian.

The boy’s name is Luke Walsh, a 17-year-old who wrestled for Gainesville High in Georgia. Sources call him a natural who towers over his opponent in a photo posted on the school’s website.

At first, Walsh was reported to be a 7th grader, but upon further research, it was determined he’s much older. After all, he and Katt are the same height and he comes off just as aggressive as the troubled actor following their basketball game-related spat.

TMZ says the cops are investigating the incident and the consequences could be serious for Katt – he’s out on bail stemming from an assault charge, and it could be revoked.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

The Kid Who Choked Out Katt Williams Is A Star High School Wrestler was originally published on globalgrind.com