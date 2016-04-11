CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Wendell Pierce Talks ‘Confirmation’, Reveals Similarities With Clarence Thomas

New Orleans native and actor best known for his roles in Waiting To Exhale, Suits and Wendell Pierce plays Clarence Thomas in the HBO film Confirmation. Kerry Washington stars as Anita Hill, the infamous young woman who accused the lawyer of sexual harassment.

He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the similarities between he and the infamous Supreme Court judge.

“I had to put aside any preconceived notion that I had. While we know him as a public figure, as a person he’s pretty much an enigma. As an actor you have to play the humanity of a person. What was a surprise to me was how much we had a common. I chose to focus on his love of family and the love he had for his son,” Pierce said.

Confirmation airs on HBO, Saturday, April 16th at 9pm. Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Wendell Pierce Talks ‘Confirmation’, Reveals Similarities With Clarence Thomas was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

