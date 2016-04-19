CLOSE
National
Home

#WakeUp: Spike Lee Wants You To Feel The Bern In New Star-Studded Sanders Ad

The Brooklynite, activists and celebs sound off on why this candidate is their number one choice for the White House.

Leave a comment
Spike Lee attends the Digital Edge Live 2015 in SA

Source: The Times / Getty

Hillary Clinton is not the only one trying to reach the Black vote in New York, Bernie Sanders is doing it as well with the help of a new Spike Lee ad. The endorsement features Harry Belafonte, Erica Garner, Rosario Dawson, Susan Sarandon, Linda Sarsour, Dr. Cornel West, Tessa Thompson and any others, the Huffington Post notes

The video named “Wake Up,” focuses on Black celebs and activists talking about issues such as social justice, racism, affordable housing, minimum wage among numerous issues along with Sanders speaking at a recent rally in the Bronx. “This is a campaign of the people, by the people and for the people,” Sanders said, playing off of President Abraham Lincoln’s famous Gettysburg Address, the Huff Post wrote. 

This isn’t the first time that Lee has shown his support for the Vermont Senator.

In the past month, Lee lent his face to numerous events in New York, including a rally in the Bronx, a town hall in Harlem and the two posed on the cover of a recent issue of The Hollywood Reporter.

This video was posted days before Sanders and opponent Hillary Clinton face off in the New York Dem primary on April 19. According to many polls, Clinton is ahead of Sanders by an average of 13 points.

RELATED LINKS: 

#DoTheRightThing: Bernie Sanders Tells Spike Lee Why Black Lives Matter

#FeelTheBern: Rosario Dawson, Spike Lee And Other Black Celebs Stump In New York For Sanders

Hillary Clinton & Bernie Sanders Duke It Out At Raucous NYC Debate

#WakeUp: Spike Lee Wants You To Feel The Bern In New Star-Studded Sanders Ad was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

2016 presidential campaign , Bernie Sanders , Spike Lee

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close