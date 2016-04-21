Michael Strahan Is Hurt By Kelly Ripa’s Reaction To Him Leaving For Good Morning America

Michael Strahan came into some great news this week. The retired New York Giant has accepted an offer to be a host on Good Morning America. He wasn’t able to fully celebrate that news, however, because of the reaction of his co-host, Kelly Ripa. Kelly was very angry to hear about Michael leaving the show they share together, Live! With Kelly and Michael.

“Since 2014, Strahan has appeared on GMA twice a week while simultaneously co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Michael, but starting in September he’ll become a full time co-anchor alongside Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Amy Robach. While this should be a celebratory time for Strahan, one source says Ripa’s noticeable absence on Wednesday’s show has put a damper on his mood.”

Michael is happy for the opportunity but is hurt by her reaction. Reports said Michael wanted to tell her himself but offered no reason as to why he didn’t. Despite her reaction to his departure and her failure to show up for work, he still had good things to say about Kelly.

“My time with Live! With Kelly and Michael has been transformative, and my departure will be bittersweet,” he said on air Wednesday morning. ‘Kelly has been an unbelievable partner, and I am so thankful to her and the entire team. I am extremely grateful for the amazing support I’ve received from all of the fans.’”

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO: Getty

