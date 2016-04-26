CLOSE
Erykah Badu & Andre 3000’s Son Was Just Accepted Into Four Colleges

"Our son Seven got his 4 college choice acceptance letters."

Erykah Badu and Andre 3000 have every reason to be proud. Their son, Seven, just received acceptance letters from four colleges.

Erykah (@fatbellybella) made the announcement via Twitter yesterday (April 25), sharing a throwback photo of her with baby Seven and an afro-donning Three Stacks.

“Our son Seven got his 4 college choice acceptance letters,” she tweeted. “Makes parents feel good. Dream worked.”

Erykah and Andre welcomed Seven into the world on November 18, 1997. Though the couple eventually split ways around 1999, Andre remained an active figure in Seven’s life, traveling between cities to take care of his son.

“Andre BEEN back & forth tween Dallas and ATL & ALWAYS took care of his son since birth,” Erykah tweeted. “He moved here /dallas for high school permanently.”

Erykah also proudly said, “We got a psychology /arts and science major. Go 7.” 

Congrats! No word yet on which school he’ll attend, but stay tuned.

