[WATCH] Trailer For Lupita Nyong'o's New Film 'Queen of Katwe' Gives You All The Feels

The emotional drama hits theaters on Sept. 23, just in time for awards season.

Lupita Nyong’o

Source: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Marie Claire / Getty

The trailer for the highly-anticipated Disney film Queen of Katwe has finally been released–and it’s so emotional, you may need a tissue.

The film, directed by Mira Nair (Mississippi Masala), centers on the rise of Ugandan chess champ, Phiona Mutesl, played by first-time actress Madina NalwangaOscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o plays Harriet Mutesi, Phiona’s mother, while David Oyelowo plays Robert Katende, a missionary who teaches local children how to play chess, Variety noted. This is Nyong’o’s first live action role since 2013’s 12 Years A Slave, since Star Wars was CGI and The Jungle Book used her voice only, Vanity Fair wrote.

Nyong’o recently spoke about Ugandan culture with Entertainment Weekly saying, “There is an ease in the Ugandan demeanor that is very welcoming. I love the melody of the accent, the food, the music and the people’s inherent style. There was a familiarity with my home country being right next door but also complete surprise in what was so different.”

“There is a resilience of spirit in Uganda. The slum of Katwe is a very difficult place to live, but you see these people living there with dignity. To go there and to have that environment to work from really did give life and meaning to our work. It was research, obstacle and inspiration,” she added.

This is definitely a film about resilience, courage and daring to live your dreams.

Based on Tim Crothers‘ 2011 ESPN magazine article and book, The Queen Of Katwe: A Story Of Life, Chess, And One Extraordinary Girl’s Dream Of Becoming A Grandmaster, the film will hit theaters on Sept. 23, just in time for awards season. 

Will you be seeing it on the big screen this fall?

Lupita Nyong’o Gives Vogue A Classy Clapback On Hair

[WATCH] Trailer For Lupita Nyong'o's New Film 'Queen of Katwe' Gives You All The Feels

David Oyelowo , Lupita Nyong’o , Queen of Katwe

