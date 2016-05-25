Donnie McClurkin has always been connected with gospel royalty.
The pastor and singer, who didn’t always have plans to sing, always seemed to be in the right place at the right time. In fact, it was his admiration for Andrae Crouch that launched his music career.
Pastor McClurkin recently explained how one time as a kid he waited out at church after a concert to meet Crouch, who upon spotting little McClurkin, laid hands on him and prayed his talents be transferred. They were. And McClurkin’s been singing and playing piano ever since.
Below, he lists more ways the late Crouch influenced him and reveals one of his early memories of randomly hopping on stage to sing alongside the legendary Walter Hawkins.
Watch:
SOURCE: Aliya Faust | PHOTO: Getty
Donnie McClurkin Recounts Memories of Andrae Crouch & Walter Hawkins [Exclusive Video] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com