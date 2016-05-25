CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Donnie McClurkin Recounts Memories of Andrae Crouch & Walter Hawkins [Exclusive Video]

Leave a comment

Festival of Praise Tour 2014

Donnie McClurkin has always been connected with gospel royalty.

The pastor and singer, who didn’t always have plans to sing, always seemed to be in the right place at the right time. In fact, it was his admiration for Andrae Crouch that launched his music career.

Pastor McClurkin recently explained how one time as a kid he waited out at church after a concert to meet Crouch, who upon spotting little McClurkin, laid hands on him and prayed his talents be transferred. They were. And McClurkin’s been singing and playing piano ever since.

Below, he lists more ways the late Crouch influenced him and reveals one of his early memories of randomly hopping on stage to sing alongside the legendary Walter Hawkins.

Watch:

SOURCE: Aliya Faust | PHOTO: Getty

Tasha Cobbs, Kierra Sheard & Bishop William Murphy at ONE PLACE LIVE Tour ATL!

22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following

15 photos Launch gallery

22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following

Continue reading 22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following

22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following

Donnie McClurkin Recounts Memories of Andrae Crouch & Walter Hawkins [Exclusive Video] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Andrae Crouch , donnie mcclurkin

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close