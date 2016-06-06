Report Finds That African-American Women Are The Most-Educated Group in the Country

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, between 2009 and 2010, Black women earned 68 percent of associate’s degrees, 66 percent of bachelor’s degrees, 71 percent of master’s degrees and 65 percent of all doctorate degrees awarded to black students.

Boom!

According to the data, we are the most educated.

“Although black women only make up 12.7 percent of the female population in the country, they consistently make up over 50 percent—and sometimes much more—of the number of blacks who receive postsecondary degrees. Percentage-wise, black women outpace white women, Latinas, Asian/Pacific Islanders, and Native Americans in this arena,” the report’s authors wrote.

Yes, we are doing big things.

Not to mention, when looking at race and gender, a higher percentage of Black women (9.7 percent) are enrolled in college than any other racial and gender group, beating out Asian women (8.7 percent), white women (7.1 percent) and white men (6.1 percent).

Yaaaaaas.

But, this news is dampened given the fact that Black women make a measly 64 cents to the dollar a white man makes for the same job, compared to white women earned 78 cents, black men 75 cents and Hispanic men 67 cents.

Clearly, we need society to match up with our excellence.

