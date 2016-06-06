Fantasia Starts Preaching During Interview With April Watts [Exclusive Video + Photos]

During her tour stop in Baltimore, Fantasia Barrino made her way to meet and greet Magic 95.9 listeners at a private lunch where she also interviewed with April Watts during a live broadcast. Her conversation was just as passionate as her music.

Press play up top to watch Tasia share words of encouragement that bring some of the audience to tears in between giving a little background on her upcoming album, The Definition Of…, due July 29.

See meet & greet photos below!

