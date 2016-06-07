CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Bobby Brown Reveals The First Time He Walked In On Whitney Houston Snorting Coke

You'll never believe when it happened.

Leave a comment

1993 Billboard Music Awards

Bobby Brown recently sat down with Robin Roberts for a tell-all interview to air on 20/20, and opened up about everything from pulling the plug on Bobbi Kristina, to why he wasn’t a good enough parent. 

In the most recent sneak peek, the R&B singer – who is promoting his book Every Little Step – was asked about the first time he saw Whitney Houston do drugs.

Bobby reveals it was on his wedding day. He broke tradition by seeing her before the ceremony and discovered the late singer “hunched over a bureau snorting a line of coke.”

“She wasn’t that,” an emotional Brown told Roberts. “The drugs wasn’t her. She did drugs but drugs didn’t do her. She knew how to handle herself. It only made me love and want to protect her more.”

Brown refutes the long-standing rumors that he got Whitney into drugs.

“It wasn’t me who started her,” Brown says. “I take my part and I take it hard for me even being a part of it, but we all have our own minds and some of us are stronger than others.”

Whitney, 48, was found unresponsive in a bathtub back in 2012. Her daughter Bobbi Kristina died in a similar manner last year.

The full interview with Bobby Brown airs tonight on 20/20 on ABC at 10 p.m.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | VIDEO SOURCE: Facebook | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Bobby Brown Reveals The First Time He Walked In On Whitney Houston Snorting Coke was originally published on globalgrind.com

20/20 , bobby brown , drugs , Robin Roberts , WHITNEY HOUSTON

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close