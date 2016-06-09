Chrisette Michele Discusses The Re-Spark With Her Old Flame & His Impact On Her New Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

CLOSE
Chrisette Michele Discusses The Re-Spark With Her Old Flame & His Impact On Her New Album

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Chrisette Michele sat down with April Watts today to talk about her new album Milestone, but revealed so much more. The R&B singer is officially engaged! The circumstances of the engagement is what’s shocking. Chrisette said “yes” to a proposal from her ex-boyfriend, whom she had not spoken to in seven years. After seven days of catching up, the two decided they wanted to tie the knot. Her fiancé is one of the many people who inspired the music on her new album.

“I tell a lot of truth on this album,” Michele said.

The work includes a song titled “Stones” dedicated to the haters that plague her comments on social media. It even features a song concerning the conflict she had with Rick Ross. Chrisette Michele’s new album, Milestone, drops on June 10.

Watch the video below for more details on Chrisette’s album, love life and relationship with the R&B Divas.

