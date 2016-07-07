Another One? Man Shot & Killed By Police Caught On Facebook Live Stream [GRAPHIC VIDEO]

A Minnesota man by the name of Philando Castile was shot to death by police after being pulled over for a busted taillight yesterday (July 6).

Castille’s girlfriend, Lavish Reynolds, took to Facebook Live to document the moment he was killed. After being asked for his license, Reynolds says Castile informed police he was carrying a permitted firearm (as a warning to prevent a hostile situation?) and was going to reach for his wallet when the cop shot him four times.

The officer can be seen in the video with his gun pointed at a slumped Castile, even while he’s bleeding to death.

The worst part? Reynolds’ young daughter was in the back seat. She can be heard telling her mom, “It’s ok, I’m right here with you,” as her mother is being handcuffed by police. Guns were pointed at her as well.

Castile, a school cafeteria supervisor, was pronounced dead at a local Minnesota hospital. He was 32-years-old.

The news comes just one day after a police shooting in Baton Rouge, where 37-year-old Alton Sterling was shot and killed while selling CDs outside of a convenience store.

@AliyaFaust Posted July 7, 2016

