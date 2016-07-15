Police were responding to gunshots in West Baltimore when they fatally shot a man who fired at them with an “AR-15-style” weapon last night (July 14). No officers or bystanders were wounded.
WBAL reports,
Baltimore police Media Relations Chief T.J. Smith said four plainclothes officers were in an unmarked police car in the area of the 2300 block of Winchester Street when they heard gunfire around 9:30 p.m.
“They actually heard gunfire. When they heard this gunfire, they drove toward it at one of the apartment buildings on Winchester Street. They drove into the parking lot and they saw a man armed with an AR-15-style rifle, firing that weapon. He was firing that weapon and he turned that weapon toward officers and started firing the weapon toward officers and the officers returned fire,” Smith said.
It’s unclear why the man was shooting or what he was aiming at when the initial shots were fired before police arrived.
The shooter is said to have been hit with at least one bullet to the upper body in the woods, where he dropped his weapon. After being shot, he proceeded to the second floor of a nearby apartment building and after being found, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
SOURCE: WBAL TV | PHOTO: Getty
Man Dead After Firing Shots At Police In Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com