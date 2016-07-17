Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute Video

Welp. A rumor came and went with a quickness this weekend. And it concerned Braxton Family Values star, Tamar Braxton.

According to LoveBScott, sources said that Braxton and her husband Vince Herbert were divorcing because she cheated. The report alleged that the couple had an argument in front of people, paid them off to keep quiet, and Herbert found out about her indiscretions after hiring a private detective.

“He doesn’t know who Tamar is anymore,” the source told the gossip website. “He says she’s not the same woman he married eight years ago. She’s too busy going on vacations to worry about the drama at home. He has the baby and that’s the only thing he’s concerned about.”

It all sounded a bit outlandish, but the rumor spread like wildfire.

But in a sweet video posted the same day, Braxton shut down all the rumors. “You’ll always be a part of me,” she sings to Vince in the Instagram clip. “I always love you, indefinitely.”

Aside from the great mini-cover of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be Maybe Baby”, the two seem like their usual happy selves. No drama. No yelling. Not divorcing.

And there you have it. Nothing real can be threatened.

