CLOSE
Homepage Leads
HomeHomepage Leads

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute Video

Leave a comment
'Dancing With The Stars' Season 21 - October 5, 2015

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Welp. A rumor came and went with a quickness this weekend. And it concerned Braxton Family Values star, Tamar Braxton.

According to LoveBScott, sources said that Braxton and her husband Vince Herbert were divorcing because she cheated. The report alleged that the couple had an argument in front of people, paid them off to keep quiet, and Herbert found out about her indiscretions after hiring a private detective.

“He doesn’t know who Tamar is anymore,” the source told the gossip website. “He says she’s not the same woman he married eight years ago. She’s too busy going on vacations to worry about the drama at home. He has the baby and that’s the only thing he’s concerned about.”

It all sounded a bit outlandish, but the rumor spread like wildfire.

But in a sweet video posted the same day, Braxton shut down all the rumors. “You’ll always be a part of me,” she sings to Vince in the Instagram clip. “I always love you, indefinitely.”

Aside from the great mini-cover of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be Maybe Baby”, the two seem like their usual happy selves. No drama. No yelling. Not divorcing.

And there you have it. Nothing real can be threatened.

RELATED STORIES:

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous Home

Tamar Braxton Fans Call For ‘The Real’ Boycott

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Being Fired From ‘The Real,’ Signs To Steve Harvey’s Production Company

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

20 Women Who Could Replace Tamar On ‘The Real’
19 photos

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

divorce , Tamar Braxton , Vince Herbert

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close