MSNBC’s Tamron Hall Lets Scott Baio Have It After Appearance At The RNC

MSNBC host Tamron Hall was ready to take him to task for his prior comments about Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.

As if last night’s Republican National Convention wasn’t enough of a circus thanks to Melania Trump’s plagiarism scandal, actor Scott Baio was also on hand to speak up for Donald Trump and try to secure votes for his presidency. Unfortunately for him, this morning MSNBC host Tamron Hall was ready to take him to task for his prior comments about Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama.

Outside in front of dozens of onlookers, Tamron Hall had Scott Baio as a guest on her show fresh from his RNC appearance and she was ready to take him to task for previous misogynistic and disrespectful comments he made about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and First Lady Michelle Obama. As a result, Baio was a stuttering, stammering mess that clearly didn’t know what he was walking into with this morning’s interview.

The Daily Beast has the rundown of just how Scott Baio ended looking unprepared and flustered during the sit-down. They have the details of Hall and Baio discussing both Clinton and Obama through an uncomfortable exchange.

[Hall and Baio on Hillary Clinton]: The host immediately called into question a meme he posted on Twitter just over a week ago that appeared to label Hillary Clinton a “cunt.” “Did you think about that in church when you tweeted it out?” she asked. “You can look at it any way you want,” Baio said, disingenuously. “It’s the word ‘count,’ that’s what she’s standing in front of, I just put it up there. There’s no commentary attached to it, I didn’t call her anything, and the fact that you question my faith over putting up a picture is not nice.”

[Hall and Baio on Michelle Obama]: Next, Hall brought to light another tweet that Baio sent out in 2010 which consisted of a caricaturized photo of Michelle Obama with the caption, “Wow, he wakes up to this every morning.” When Baio defended that tweet as nothing more than a “joke,” Hall threw his the closing line of his convention speech back at him. “But does joking about a woman that way make America great again?” she asked. “Does that make America America again?”

It was nice to see Tamron Hall take members of the Republican Party to task for at least some of the derogatory and misogynistic things that have been hurled at both FLOTUS and Hillary Clinton.

You can see the full interview exchange below:

 

MSNBC’s Tamron Hall Lets Scott Baio Have It After Appearance At The RNC was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

