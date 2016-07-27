CLOSE
Charm City
State Drops Charges Against Three Remaining Officers in Freddie Gray Case

kids at Freddie Gray rally

Prosecutors have dropped all charges against the three remaining Baltimore police on site during the arrest of Freddie Gray that ultimately ended his life.

Last year the trial of officer William Porter, the first officer to face the judge, ended in a mistrial. Just a few weeks ago, officers Edward Nero, Caesar Goodson and Lt. Brian Rice were acquitted.

The recent news of the remaining cases being drops comes as officials doubt the likelihood of any convictions.

WBAL reports:

[Officer Garrett Miller] was supposed to be the fifth of six officers to stand trial in connection with Gray’s death last year. What was supposed to be a Kastigar hearing Wednesday turned instead to the prosecution dropping all charges against Miller, Officer William Porter and Sgt. Alicia White.

A gag order put in place for all those associated with the Gray case has been lifted. Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is expected to hold a news conference [on July 27, 2016].

Miller had been charged with assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of misconduct in office.

Miller was granted limited immunity and compelled by prosecutors to testify in the other officers’ trials. He was called to testify against Officer Edward Nero, where he said he was the lone officer who physically arrested Gray on April 12, 2015.

Miller was one of three arresting officers on bike patrol on the morning of Gray’s arrest. Prosecutors said he didn’t have probable cause to arrest Gray and by not seat belting him in the police transport van, he put Gray’s life in danger. Experts have testified that Gray suffered a fatal neck injury in the van, but no one has been able to prove when or how the injury occurred.

Porter was set for a retrial in September. White was the final officer who was supposed go on trial in connection with Gray’s death. Her trial was scheduled for October.

SEE ALSO: Freddie Gray Twice Asked For Help During Van Ride

SEE ALSO: Two More Baltimore Cops File Suit Against Marilyn Mosby In Freddie Gray Case

 

