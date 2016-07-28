Happy Anniversary! ‘Purple Rain’ Turns 32 Today [VIDEO]

It’s been 32 years since Prince first starred in his 1984 screen debut Purple Rain, a somewhat autobiographical account of The Kid escaping his volatile home life through music.

Directed by Albert Magnoli, the musical has made nearly $70 million since its release. Purple Rain also served as an introduction to The Time and Apollonia Kotero, the actress-singer who played Prince’s girlfriend.

Sadly, the rock star died from an accidental overdose of prescription medication on April 21st and won’t be celebrating the milestone. Still, we couldn’t let this day pass without commemorating the icon and the anniversary of his truly captivating film.

Watch the original Purple Rain trailer above; Prince is somewhere smiling down.

