Woman Killed, Boy Injured In Standoff With Baltimore County Police [VIDEO]

Ferguson's Fragile Recovery Shaken After Police Casualties

A 23-year-old Randallstown woman by the name of Korryn Gaines was shot and killed during a standoff with Baltimore County Police that also resulted in her 5-year-old son suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound through the crossfire last night (August 1).

Police say she pointed a gun their way and threatened to kill them during an hours-long confrontation at her Sulky Court apartment.

It’s unclear if police were wearing body cameras, but Gaines took to social media to document some of the incident herself.

She recorded the following videos on Instagram before her death — one where she showed the police standing in her door way, and another where she asked her son what was happening and he voiced that police were going to kill them:

 

 

 

Police initially went to Gaines apartment to serve arrest warrants on her and a man said to live with her. When police opened the door, a man allegedly ran from the apartment with a 1-year-old child and was later caught by police.

WBAL reports:

The man was wanted for assault, while the woman, who has been identified as 23-year-old Korryn Shandawn Gaines, was wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court to face “an array of traffic charges, including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest,” the Baltimore County Police Department said in a statement. The charges against Gaines stemmed from a traffic stop in March, police said.

Upon arriving, the officers heard the voices of a male, female and children inside the apartment.

They waited outside the door for about 10 minutes, Baltimore County police Chief Jim Johnson said during a Monday press conference. Then, one officer obtained a key to the apartment.

Upon opening the door, they saw Gaines, 23, aiming a shotgun at them. The officers retreated and called for tactical backup.

“My personnel showed great firearms restraint during this dialogue,” Johnson said.

At around 3 p.m., after hours of a standoff, the woman threatened officers verbally and with the weapon, according to the police account.

The officers will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings, according to police. Their names will be released around Thursday morning, as dictated by the Baltimore County Police Department’s contract with its union, the department said in a news release.

Woman Killed, Boy Injured In Standoff With Baltimore County Police [VIDEO] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

