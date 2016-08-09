CLOSE
The Watts Hot Report: 50 Cent Shows His Eggplant, Prince Employee Tells All & Russell Wilson’s Request

Prince

Source: getty / Getty

FORMER PAISLEY PARK EMPLOYEE “TELLS ALL”

Prince fans grab your popcorn.  A former employee of Paisley Park has created an anonymous “tell all” blog called Paisley Park Confessions.  While I can’t confirm whether these stories are fact or fiction, the details sure are juicy.  Among other things, the blog discusses the laundry list of famous women with whom Prince had sex, including Sade.  It also addresses Prince’s sexuality (you’ll have to read that yourself…no spoilers).  As a Prince fan and an admitted voyeur, I am thoroughly enjoying the entertainment value of this blog.

R. Kelly The Buffet

Source: R. Kelly The Buffet / R. Kelly The Buffet

KELLY’S GOT A NEW BOO…AND SHE’S LEGAL

Kelly is smitten with his new boo Halle Calhoun. They met backstage at a concert and have been inseparable ever since. There are unconfirmed reports that the two are already secretly engaged.  There are also conflicting stories around Halle’s age.  Some say she is 19 and others report her to be 21.  Here’s what we do know:  Kells is 49.  Hey, at least the love doesn’t violate any laws.  Best wishes to Kells.

FOX's 'Empire' - Season Two

Source: FOX / Getty

EMPIRE SPIN OFF???

According to Ilene Chaiken, producer of the hit TV series “Empire,” there’s a good chance that there could be a spin off based around Lucius and Cookie Lyon.  Are you here for it?  I sure am.

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

HOW LESLIE JONES TURNED TWEETING TO PROFIT…

Comedian Leslie Jones has a sweet new gig and she owes it all to tweeting obsessively about the Olympics.  After her tweets began trending on Twitter, NBC Olympics Executive Producer Jim Bell invited her to join the team and fly to Rio.  Leslie’s coverage begins this Friday.  This is sweet redemption considering her recent issue with Twitter bullies.  Keep laughing at Leslie.  She’s laughing all the way to the bank!!!

President Obama And First Lady Host State Dinner For Japanese PM Shinzo Abe And Akie Abe

Source: Olivier Douliery / Getty

RUSSELL WILSON NOT A FAN OF KIM KARDASHIAN??

If you don’t know, Ciara and Kim Kardashian are long time friends.  But according to reports, Ci-Ci’s new hubby Russell Wilson is laying down the law.  Allegedly, Russell has asked Ciara to distance herself from Kim because she and her family have a horrible reputation in the NFL of sleeping around.    

Porsha Williams

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty

PORSHA WILLIAMS COLLAPSES IN PARKING LOT…

Prayers up for RHOA star Porsha Williams.  She was rushed to the hospital after collapsing in a mall parking lot.  She is reportedly still in the hospital and doing well.  Porsha has low blood sugar and this is her second time fainting in public in recent months.  Girl you better eat!!!

'Power' Season Two Series Premiere

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

FRONTAL ACTION FROM 50 CENT…

In case you missed Sunday’s episode of Power, you better run it back on demand.  There is a scene where 50 Cent’s character Canaan show’s his eggplant.  He wasn’t “excited” so don’t get too excited.

