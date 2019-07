Check in each week for a weekly sermon from Dr Sheridan Todd Yeary, Senior Pastor of Douglas Memorial Church

This week, Pastor Yeary reflects on the challenging week Baltimore endured but reminds us that we must put our best selves on the line to make the city of Baltimore better

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”DEm9GqYGR2Km” player=”2Ja0q8kfzrks”]

Click HERE for more information on Pastor Yeary and Douglas Memorial Church

