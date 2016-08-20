Usher Brings Out The All-Stars For The “No Limit” Remix (NEW MUSIC)

Just in time for the weekend, Usher is rolling out an all-star line up of features on the “G-Mix” to his single “No Limit.”

The remake includes verses from some of hip-hop’s finest including Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, A$AP Ferg, Gucci Mane, and Master P who inspired the song’s hook. Each rapper puts their own signature spin on the track, with Ferg calling himself “the new day P. Miller.” Guwop finishes things off as only he can, spitting a few bars about the rich life that we see him soaking up on Snapchat.

Usher is busy at work on his eighth album Flawed. He will also star as Sugar Ray Leonard in Hands of Stone, which hits theaters Aug. 26.

Listen to the track below:

