Taraji P. Henson To Launch Collection With MAC Cosmetics This September

Ever since she was casted as Cookie Lyon on the smash-hit FOX series Empire, Taraji P. Henson’s career has been on fire like never before. Aside from landing back-to-back Emmy nominations for her portrayal as the no-nonsense ex-com matriarch of the Lyon clan, she recently earned a Golden Globe award for the fan-favorite role. Now, Empire’s huge success has nabbed Taraji an exclusive collaboration with MAC Cosmetics that is sure to have all of you beauty mavens swooning.

MAC Cosmetics has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in the industry, so it’s only natural that Taraji P. Henson would be next on their list, as she not only stars on TV’s hottest show, but her beauty is undeniable.

Fashionista.com has all of the details surrounding the Taraji x MAC collaboration news, including an official release date.

Via Fashionista.com:

“Taraji P. Henson has won the world over with her fearless performances, powerhouse confidence and charismatic spark. We’re thrilled to announce she is joining forces with MAC for an upcoming collaboration,” said a press release from the brand to announce the partnership. The collection, which launches next month, will include six products. And whether you’re a fan of Henson’s show “Empire” or just of her flawless skin (like, how is that even real?) you’re going to be super into this collection.

One stand-out product will no doubt be the lipstick, a shade called “Strip Me Down,” which the brand describes as a “deep tone beige” with a matte finish. Swoon. The collection also includes a mascara, liquid eyeliner, brush and two pressed powders for highlighting and contouring.

The full Taraji x MAC collection will be available online starting September 6 and in select MAC stores September 8.

Check out a sneak peek of the collection below:

MAC x Taraji Lipstick in Strip Me Down, $17.

MAC x Taraji Haute & Naughty Too Black Lash in Black, $23.

MAC x Taraji Mineralize Skinfinish in Highlight The Truth, $33.

MAC x Taraji Mineralize Skinfinish Natural in Taraji Glow, $33.

MAC x Taraji Rapidblack eyeliner, $21.

MAC x Taraji Brush 187, $42.

