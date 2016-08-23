CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Taraji P. Henson To Launch Collection With MAC Cosmetics This September

If you ever wanted to emulate the beauty of Taraji P. Henson, this is your chance.

Leave a comment

Ever since she was casted as Cookie Lyon on the smash-hit FOX series Empire, Taraji P. Henson’s career has been on fire like never before. Aside from landing back-to-back Emmy nominations for her portrayal as the no-nonsense ex-com matriarch of the Lyon clan, she recently earned a Golden Globe award for the fan-favorite role. Now, Empire’s huge success has nabbed Taraji an exclusive collaboration with MAC Cosmetics that is sure to have all of you beauty mavens swooning.

Taraji P. Henson for MAC Cosmetics. Photo: Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

MAC Cosmetics has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in the industry, so it’s only natural that Taraji P. Henson would be next on their list, as she not only stars on TV’s hottest show, but her beauty is undeniable.

Fashionista.com has all of the details surrounding the Taraji x MAC collaboration news, including an official release date.

Via Fashionista.com:

“Taraji P. Henson has won the world over with her fearless performances, powerhouse confidence and charismatic spark. We’re thrilled to announce she is joining forces with MAC for an upcoming collaboration,” said a press release from the brand to announce the partnership. The collection, which launches next month, will include six products. And whether you’re a fan of Henson’s show “Empire” or just of her flawless skin (like, how is that even real?) you’re going to be super into this collection.

One stand-out product will no doubt be the lipstick, a shade called “Strip Me Down,” which the brand describes as a “deep tone beige” with a matte finish. Swoon. The collection also includes a mascara, liquid eyeliner, brush and two pressed powders for highlighting and contouring.

The full Taraji x MAC collection will be available online starting September 6 and in select MAC stores September 8.

Check out a sneak peek of the collection below:

MAC x Taraji LIpstick in Strip Me Down, $17, available in September. Photo: Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

MAC x Taraji Lipstick in Strip Me Down, $17.

 

MAC x Taraji Haute &amp; Naughty Too Black Lash in Black, $23, available in September. Photo: Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

MAC x Taraji Haute & Naughty Too Black Lash in Black, $23.

 

MAC x Taraji Mineralize Skinfinish in Highlight The Truth, $33, available in September. Photo: Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

MAC x Taraji Mineralize Skinfinish in Highlight The Truth, $33.

 

MAC x Taraji Mineralize Skinfinish Natural in Taraji Glow, $33, available in September. Photo: Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

MAC x Taraji Mineralize Skinfinish Natural in Taraji Glow, $33.

 

MAC x Taraji Rapidblack eyeliner, $21, available in September. Photo: Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

MAC x Taraji Rapidblack eyeliner, $21.

 

MAC x Taraji Brush 187, $42, available in September. Photo: Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

MAC x Taraji Brush 187, $42.

Check out what else is trending:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Taraji P. Henson To Launch Collection With MAC Cosmetics This September was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

beauty news , celebrity news , Empire , Entertainment News , Fox Network , mac cosmetics , makeup collections , Taraji P Henson

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close