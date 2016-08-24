CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Ed Hartwell Makes A Suspicious Move Just After Filing For Divorce

What's really going on here?

Leave a comment

FINDING DORY Advance Screening Hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam & Kamp Kizzy at AMC Phipps Plaza

The Keshia Knight Pulliam and Ed Hartwell saga continues to get messier.

Ed Hartwell added to the mix of paternity tests and divorce drama with a little suspicious real estate activity. According to reports, Ed Hartwell sold his home around the same time he filed for divorce from Keshia.

The former NFL star had his home on and off the market since 2012 before finally selling late last month. Ed originally bought the house for $1.268 mil in 2005 but sold it for for $690k.

No word on why, but the timing is impeccable, which leads many to assume that he’s preparing himself for a lot of legal expenses. Earlier this month, Keshia claimed in the divorce docs that Ed “has been plotting to harm and obstruct [her] pregnancy” by engaging in “certain underhanded and unusual conduct.”

Check out what else is trending:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Ed Hartwell Makes A Suspicious Move Just After Filing For Divorce was originally published on globalgrind.com

divorce , drama , Ed Hartwell , Keshia Knight Pulliam , pregnancy

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close