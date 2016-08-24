North Carolina Man Sentenced To 14 Years For Administering Deadly Butt Injections

A Maryland federal judge sentenced a 44-year-old man to 14 years in jail for administering hundreds of silicone butt injections, with one ultimately resulting in death, according to The Washington Post.

For years, Vinnie Lysander Taylor traveled the eastern shore and parts of the Midwest, injecting women’s derrieres with silicone and playing into a desire for a svelte figure and fuller bottom.

The Post reports Taylor used an industrial grade silicon – made for bottling and canning – instead of medical-grade silicone. He kept the silicone in unmarked plastic bottles and after the injections, used super glue plastic wrap and cotton balls to prevent leakage. The Post reports Taylor set up a clothing store called “Shuga K’s” as a front, and used the store’s name to order over 180 canisters of liquid silicone.

An unnamed Maryland woman died shortly after receiving the injections and on Friday, prosecutors made sure that Taylor was held accountable for her death. According to court records, the woman suffered shortness of breath directly after receiving the injections and later died at a hospital in March 2014.

A medical examiner declared the woman’s death was caused by “acute and chronic respiratory failure due to a foreign substance,” The Post reports. After the woman’s death, Taylor told clients that he was not at fault and that she was already ill when he met her.

Taylor doesn’t hold a medical license to administer the injections and prosecutors believe he gave at least 3,000 sessions over the course of six years. According to WMAR, Taylor injected the women in hotel rooms, charging anywhere from $800 and $1,000 for the initial injections, and between $350 and $800 for subsequent injections. Authorities believe Taylor made $1.59 million from the fraudulent injections.

He was arrested in January and pled guilty, confessing that his actions resulted in the victim’s death. According to WMAR, as part of his plea agreement, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office dismissed first-degree murder charges. After his release, Taylor will serve three years of supervised release.

Check out what else is trending:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS) 16 photos Launch gallery 16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS) 1. Muhammad Ali Lights The Olympic Torch (1996) Source:Getty 1 of 16 2. Gabby Douglas Makes Gymnastics History (2012) Source:Getty 2 of 16 3. The Dream Team (1992) Source:Getty 3 of 16 4. Black Power At The Mexico Olympics (1968) Source:Getty 4 of 16 5. Jackie Joyner-Kersee Overcomes Injury (1996) Source:Getty 5 of 16 6. USA Women's Basketball Team Wins Seventh Gold (2012) Source:Getty 6 of 16 7. Jesse Owens Crushes Hitler's Aryan Supremacy (1936) Source:Getty 7 of 16 8. Carl Lewis Becomes A Legend (1996) Source:Getty 8 of 16 9. Gail Devers Overcomes Illness (1992) Source:Getty 9 of 16 10. Alice Coachman's High Jump Win (1948) Source:Getty 10 of 16 11. U.S. Boxing Team Brings Home Seven Medals (1976) Source:Getty 11 of 16 12. Michael Johnson Wins Double (1996) Source:Getty 12 of 16 13. John Taylor Becomes The First (1908) Source:Getty 13 of 16 14. Bob Hayes Makes History In The 100m (1964) Source:Getty 14 of 16 15. Dan O'Brien Comes Back (1996) Source:Getty 15 of 16 16. U.S. Boxing Team Wins Big (1984) Source:Getty 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading 16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS) 16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS) From Tommie and John's Black Power salute to Gabby Douglas becoming the first African American to win an individual gymnastics title, here are some of the most memorable moments for African Americans in the Olympics.

North Carolina Man Sentenced To 14 Years For Administering Deadly Butt Injections was originally published on newsone.com