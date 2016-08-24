CLOSE
National
HomeNational

North Carolina Man Sentenced To 14 Years For Administering Deadly Butt Injections

Vinnie Lysander Taylor administered the fatal injections that left an unnamed Maryland woman dead.

Leave a comment

A Maryland federal judge sentenced a 44-year-old man to 14 years in jail for administering hundreds of silicone butt injections, with one ultimately resulting in death, according to The Washington Post.

For years, Vinnie Lysander Taylor traveled the eastern shore and parts of the Midwest, injecting women’s derrieres with silicone and playing into a desire for a svelte figure and fuller bottom.

The Post reports Taylor used an industrial grade silicon – made for bottling and canning – instead of medical-grade silicone. He kept the silicone in unmarked plastic bottles and after the injections, used super glue plastic wrap and cotton balls to prevent leakage. The Post reports Taylor set up a clothing store called “Shuga K’s” as a front, and used the store’s name to order over 180 canisters of liquid silicone.

An unnamed Maryland woman died shortly after receiving the injections and on Friday, prosecutors made sure that Taylor was held accountable for her death. According to court records, the woman suffered shortness of breath directly after receiving the injections and later died at a hospital in March 2014.

A medical examiner declared the woman’s death was caused by “acute and chronic respiratory failure due to a foreign substance,” The Post reports. After the woman’s death, Taylor told clients that he was not at fault and that she was already ill when he met her.

Taylor doesn’t hold a medical license to administer the injections and prosecutors believe he gave at least 3,000 sessions over the course of six years. According to WMAR, Taylor injected the women in hotel rooms, charging anywhere from $800 and $1,000 for the initial injections, and between $350 and $800 for subsequent injections. Authorities believe Taylor made $1.59 million from the fraudulent injections.

He was arrested in January and pled guilty, confessing that his actions resulted in the victim’s death. According to WMAR, as part of his plea agreement, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office dismissed first-degree murder charges. After his release, Taylor will serve three years of supervised release.

Check out what else is trending:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

OLY1968-200M-SMITH-CARLOS-PODIUM

16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS)

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS)

16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS)

From Tommie and John's Black Power salute to Gabby Douglas becoming the first African American to win an individual gymnastics title, here are some of the most memorable moments for African Americans in the Olympics.

North Carolina Man Sentenced To 14 Years For Administering Deadly Butt Injections was originally published on newsone.com

Butt Injections , plastic surgery , silicone

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close