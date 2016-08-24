CLOSE
Frightening: Leslie Jones Suffers Another Brutal, Racist Internet Attack

This one is is even worse than the last.

ELLE Hosts Women In Comedy Event With July Cover Stars Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon And Kristen Wiig - Arrivals

It was all good just a week ago for Leslie Jones, who became the first Olympic commentator to earn the job through social media.

Just one month after leaving (and returning) to Twitter due to a slew of hateful and racist tweets coming at her, Jones is making headlines for another social media scandal.

On Wednesday, the Ghostbusters star’s website was hacked, exposing a series of nude photos and personal information, including her driver’s license and passport. The hacker also showed his or her racist colors by posted an insulting video of Harambe the gorilla on the top of her page.

Did we learn anything from #LoveforLeslieJ? Jones’ website has since been taken down.

SOURCE: NY Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

Frightening: Leslie Jones Suffers Another Brutal, Racist Internet Attack was originally published on globalgrind.com

