Gabby Douglas And Ciara To Judge Miss America Pageant

Fresh off of her Olympic gold medal-winning performance at the 2016 Rio Games, Gabby Douglas is going full-speed ahead with her next gig and this one should be full of fun. It was just confirmed that Douglas along with singer Ciara, have both been added to the judges table at the upcoming Miss American pageant.

With the 2017 Miss America pageant only mere weeks away, it’s only natural that the list of celebrity judges is released to the public and this year’s judging just got a lot more interesting thanks to addition of both Gabby Douglas and Ciara.

E! News and Entertainment Weekly have all of the details surrounding the inclusion of both lovely ladies as judges for this year’s competition, which will ultimately crown a winner from one of the 50 states from a pool of 52 contestants.

The Olympic gymnast is going to join the panel of judges at the 2017 Miss America Competition, the Miss America Organization announced Monday. The gold medal winner will also be joined be singer and actress Laura Marano for the highly anticipated event, which will see 52 women compete not only for the coveted crown but also for scholarships.

“Miss America has been such an amazing event for so many years and I am excited to have the opportunity to judge the competition this year,” said Douglas in a statement. “The contestants are a great example of strong women across America and I especially look forward to hearing the platforms that each of them will represent!”

Ciara wants to see you 1, 2 step—or demonstrate whatever it is your talent may be! That’s because the newlywed Grammy winner is going to be a judge at the 2017 Miss America Competition, the Miss America Organization announced Wednesday. Ciara is the final member of the panel, which consists of her, Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, Mavericks owner and entrepreneur Mark Cuban, actresses Sara Foster and singer Cole Swindell.

The 2017 Miss America Competition will air live from Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on Sunday, September 11 on ABC.

